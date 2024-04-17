When is the NHL Draft lottery 2024? Insider reveals latest on event to take place at Vegas' Sphere

The NHL Draft Lottery, which will determine the order of selection for the upcoming draft, is slated to take place on May 6 or 7, depending on the scheduling of the first-round playoffs.

The announcement comes courtesy of a post by David Pagnotta on X (formerly Twitter), shedding light on the timing of the event.

Expand Tweet

With the field for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs set, attention has turned to the NHL draft lottery, where 16 teams vying for playoff glory will also have their eyes on the future.

Among these teams are the Washington Capitals, who secured the final available postseason berth in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. As the postseason picture solidifies, so too does the lineup for the draft lottery, with 16 franchises set to participate.

Eleven of these teams will be in contention for the coveted No. 1 pick in the draft, each with varying odds of securing the top selection. Among the contenders are familiar faces, with the Chicago Blackhawks notably holding the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, selecting the highly touted Connor Bedard.

As the NHL draft lottery approaches, speculation mounts over whether the Blackhawks or another franchise will once again claim the coveted top spot.

With the event set to take place at the prestigious Sphere in Las Vegas, the excitement is only heightened. As teams and fans prepare to learn the fate of their respective franchises, the NHL Draft Lottery is a pivotal moment in shaping the future of the league.

How does the NHL draft lottery work?

In the lottery system, each team is assigned four-digit combinations, with the combination amounts relative to the team's specific odds. These are generated by a computer and serve as the basis for the drawing process.

During the lottery, 14 numbered ping-pong balls enter a lottery machine, creating a pool of 1,000 possible combinations. From this pool, four balls are drawn. The team whose combination is drawn earns the coveted No. 1 pick in the draft.

However, there's a twist to the process. If one of the five teams outside the top-11 has their combination drawn, that team moves up 10 spots in the draft order. Nevertheless, the No. 1 pick still goes to Anaheim, regardless of which team's combination is drawn.

Once the No. 1 pick is determined, the NHL proceeds to draw another four-number combination to select the team who will pick at No. 2. Again, if one of the five teams outside the top-11 has their combination drawn, that team moves up 10 spots. However, the No. 2 pick eventually goes to Columbus, regardless of the drawn combination.

This system ensures a fair and random allocation of draft picks while introducing an element of excitement and unpredictability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback