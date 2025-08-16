When NHL legend Wayne Gretzky revealed how meeting his childhood icon Gordie Howe changed his life

Back in 2017, Wayne Gretzky was the League's top goal scorer with his 894 goal record. That year, on January 27, the NHL 100 Gala was held at Microsoft Theater. The event honored the league’s top 100 players of all time. A day before that event, during an interview with SI.com, Gretzky spoke about his childhood hero. He explained how meeting Gordie Howe changed his life.

For Gretzy, Howe stood above all other NHL stars. He remembered meeting Howe for the first time as a boy. That memory remained with him for life.

"I remember the first time I met Gordie Howe," Gretzky said to SI,

Gretzky shared his response to his dad, Walter, when he asked about his experience meeting Howe. Gretzky said,

"He was better and bigger and nicer than I ever imagined in my head ... a very surreal meeting. ... It (meeting Howe) changed my life.”

The meeting happened at a Lions Club event in Brantford, Ontario. Wayne Gretzky was only 10 years old at the time.

"I was 10 years old. I was a scrawny little kid," Gretzky said.

Gretzky had scored 400 goals that year, giving him some limelight, but he was still shy.

"I was no different than any other 10-year-old," Gretzky said. "I couldn’t speak in front of anybody, ... I remember shaking."

When Wayne Gretzky sat next to Howe, he admitted he was nervous. Howe joked that he was nervous, too. But Howe went on to give Gretzky advice before his speech.

"Then he (Howe) said, 'When you get up there, tell them you’re lost without your hockey stick and skates.'" Gretzky recalled.

Gretzky tried but became emotional and cried on stage in front of nearly 750 people at that event.

"I got up there, I said, ‘Thank you,’ and started crying. I sat down." Gretzky said.

Still, the audience gave him a standing ovation. But, Gretzky couldn't stop talking about Howe's charisma.

"He had so much charisma and magnitude," Gretzky said about Howe. "He was so charismatic. For me, he was my life other than my mom and dad."

Howe won four Stanley Cups in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955. He won six Art Ross Trophies and six Hart Memorial Trophies. In his career, he touched the 40-goal mark five times and the 30-goal mark 14 times. He dominated the league in the 1950s.

As Wayne Gretzky grew older, he built a friendship with Howe. He even played junior hockey with Howe’s son Murray. Gordie would attend games and treat Gretzky with respect.

"We spent a year together, Gordie would often come down to games, be around and say hello and I’d talk to him. He treated me with such respect." Gretzky said.

Later, Gretzky centered a WHA All-Star line with Gordie and Mark Howe. He thought back to that banquet and how much had changed.

Alex Ovechkin has spoken about Wayne Gretzky with similar respect

Alex Ovechkin carries the same level of respect for Wayne Gretzky. Earlier in April, Gretzy was present in the arena when Ovechkin broke his 894 goal record on April 6. A few days later, on "Good Morning America," Ovechkin spoke about Gretzky. He said it was an honor to have Gretzky’s support.

"You know, he's 'The Great One.' He was the best player in hockey history and to have support from him, it's tremendous," Ovi said about Wayne, via NHL.com. "It's such a big honor for me to know him, ... and, obviously, to break his record. And he was there. His family was there. It's the biggest moment in my life, obviously."

Wayne Gretzky now holds the second spot in the NHL's all-time greatest goal scorers list. Ovechkin holds the first spot with 897 goals. Third on the list is none other than Gordie Howe with 801 goals.

