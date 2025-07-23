When Ozzy Osbourne cheered on the Blues during their Stanley Cup run by sharing his now infamous mugshot

The late singer Ozzy Osbourne, who died on Tuesday, had once posted a funny photo during the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run. The picture showed a young Ozzy wearing a Blues hockey jersey. It was a mugshot of his 1984 arrest, which he shared on June 9, 2019, right before the Blues' final game on June 12.The tweet (when X used to be Twitter) simply said,&quot;Let’s go @StLouisBlues!&quot;Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in Memphis in 1984 for public intoxication, and the photo used in the tweet came from that arrest. He was standing against a blank wall with a serious face. The Blues jersey had the team’s old blue, yellow, and white design with the iconic musical note logo.At that time, the Blues were playing against the Boston Bruins, and they were trying to win their first Stanley Cup. Game 7 was about to be played in Boston. Ozzy’s tweet added a light moment before the big game, and fans enjoyed the strange but funny show of support.The Blues went on to win Game 7 by a score of 4-1. It was their first championship in team history. Players like Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Binnington helped lead the win. The team had started the year in last place, but their turnaround became one of the best stories in hockey, and they also won the ESPY award for 'Best Comeback.'&quot;Big thanks to the fans of St. Louis,&quot; O'Reilly said, back in July 2019, on the stage while receiving the award (via NHL.com). &quot;There were some dark times this year, and they stuck with us, kept buying tickets, and we got things going and turned things around.&quot;Ozzy’s tweet became part of that story, and now, after his death, it has been immortalized with the Blues fans.Ozzy Osbourne had thanked fans before his deathBefore his death, Ozzy Osbourne played his last concert on July 5, 2025, in Birmingham. He reunited with his old Black Sabbath bandmates. Osbourne had been struggling with health problems for many years.; he had Parkinson’s and needed several spine surgeries, which made him feel stuck.&quot;I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel,&quot; he said to the crowd, via The Guardian. &quot;Thank you from the bottom of my heart.&quot;The concert helped Ozzy Osbourne deal with depression caused by his health. He performed while seated but gave a strong effort, as the concert was his way of saying goodbye.