When Patrick Marleau's wife Christina delivered a strong response to Sharks fan sour over his $18,750,000 Leafs deal

In October 2017, Patrick Marleau returned to San Jose for a game against his former team after signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July. He had spent 19 seasons with the Sharks before choosing to leave. The Leafs signed him to a three-year, $18.75 million deal.

For many fans, it was an emotional moment seeing Marleau play against his former team. Most fans welcomed him warmly, but not everyone was happy. One Sharks fan expressed his displeasure with Marleau.

"Why the f*** should people care? Guy left for money," he wrote on X.

Christina Marleau, Patrick’s wife, responded strongly. Her message made it clear that the decision wasn't just about money.

"You really think he’d move his 4 kids, wife, & a 19 yr career across the continent 4 more $ when he’s made more than enough? Not.Even.Close.” Christina replied to the fan.

Patrick Marleau scored over 1,000 points and played through many playoff runs with the Sharks. He also experienced changes in leadership, including losing and regaining the captaincy.

Patrick Marleau's statement after leaving Sharks

Following his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Patrick Marleau said that he was excited to join a young, talented team, but mentioned how difficult it was for him to leave the Sharks.

"I think I've worn out a few carpets pacing around the house and trying to make this decision over the last couple days," Marleau explained the process behind his decision (via NHL.com). "But I'm extremely excited and happy to be part of the Maple Leafs organization.

"It's definitely an honor to be able to call myself a Maple Leaf, obviously being a Canadian-born player. This decision took me quite a while to come to. But I've made it and I'm happy with it, and I can't wait to get started."

Marleau thanked the Sharks for treating him and his family well for 19 years.

"For my wife and four boys, it was extremely tough to finally pull the trigger and have them move to a new country, from one coast to the other, but everybody in our house is extremely excited to be a part of the Maple Leafs and where they are going. I'm ecstatic to be a part of that," Marleau said.

Patrick Marleau was happy to reunite with coach Mike Babcock, who coached him in two Olympic gold medal wins. Even though he had deep ties in San Jose, he felt the timing was right for a fresh start.

After his move, Marleau formed deep connections with Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and forward Mitch Marner.

