  When Phil Kessel clapped back at Toronto columnist by serving the ultimate hot dog burn featuring the Stanley Cup

When Phil Kessel clapped back at Toronto columnist by serving the ultimate hot dog burn featuring the Stanley Cup

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:57 GMT
Phil Kessel eats hot dogs from the Stanley Cup to respond to critics (via Instagram/@ phil_kessel_81_)
Phil Kessel eats hot dogs from the Stanley Cup to respond to critics (image credit: instagram/phil_kessel_81_)

Phil Kessel shared a funny moment on Instagram in August 2017, which caught the attention of hockey fans. While out for a round of golf, he posted photos of himself eating hot dogs from the Stanley Cup.

“Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime,” Kessel wrote.

The post was a humorous response to critics from his time in Toronto.

During his Maple Leafs years, Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons wrote a piece about Kessel. Simmons described him as the “most reliable customer” of a hot dog vendor at John Street in downtown Toronto. It suggested that the team “could no longer stomach having Kessel around.” The article also implied that sending Kessel to Pittsburgh was a relief for the Leafs.

After joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, he won two straight Stanley Cups, proving his critics wrong. Kessel scored over 20 points in the 2016 and 2017 playoffs.

Kessel holds the NHL record for most consecutive games played (1,064), and has scored over 400 goals in his career. He also overcame cancer early in his career and won three Stanley Cups, including one with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Phil Kessel failed to get a contract after winning 2023 Stanley Cup

Phil Kessel failed to secure a contract with the Vancouver Canucks before the 2024 NHL deadline. The forward skated with their AHL team in Abbotsford since February 12. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Kessel was a respected player, but said the fit was not right.

"Phil is a great person and well-respected player, what he has done in the League, a three-time (Stanley) Cup winner, wanted to come back to play," Allvin said in March 2024, via NHL.com. "With roster complications and how we want to play, unfortunately, at this point it wasn't a fit for us."

Since his Stanley Cup win with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, Kessel has not been given a contract by any NHL team. He wanted to return to the league, but he remains an unrestricted free agent after two offseasons. However, he has not announced his retirement.

Kessel last signed a one year $1,500,000 contract with Vegas. He played all 82 games for the team in 2022-23, and had 14 goals and 22 assists. Kessel also played four playoff games.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
