When Wayne Gretzky dubbed 18-year-old Connor McDavid as 'perfect guy' for current era

Wayne Gretzky praised Connor McDavid during an interview in February 2016, calling him the "perfect guy" for today’s NHL. At the time, McDavid was just 18 years old and in his rookie season.

Gretzky was asked which player McDavid he should be compared to.

"It's tough to compare players," Gretzky said, via NHL.com. "I always say guys sort of make their own footprints on the ice, their own path. Connor, without question, is going to make his own path. He's the perfect guy for this era."

Gretzky also talked about McDavid's qualities.

"He sees the ice extremely well," Gretzky said. "He has a nose for getting pucks back when he loses them. He has an explosive acceleration to get to another gear that other guys don't have. And most importantly, you can tell he loves to play and he loves to win."

McDavid was the No. 1 pick in 2015, and became the face of the Edmonton Oilers, forming a strong partnership with Leon Draisaitl. Together, they have helped the team become perennial playoff contenders.

However, McDavid had just joined the NHL then, and he was a young player full of aspirations. Gretzky said he reminded him of league greats like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

"We don't get players of that caliber come along so often," Gretzky said. "Crosby came along. Ovechkin came along. You've got guys like Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Mark Messier, and Connor is kind of in that realm of that conversation."

Gretzky added that McDavid could pass like Lemieux and score like Brett Hull. Gretzky also mentioned that he had the tools to reach 800 career goals.

"He is without question the best young player in the game today, and I think the sky is the limit for him," Gretzky said. "He'll be on his way to the 800-goal mark. There's no question in my mind."

McDavid is now 28 and has had two Stanley Cup Finals appearances. He scored 100 points last season and 33 points in the playoffs. His best year was 2022-23, with 64 goals and 153 points.

McDavid has recorded eight 100-point seasons in his career. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in the 2023-24 NHL season, but continues to chase his first Stanley Cup.

Wayne Gretzky praised Connor McDavid when he became captain

Wayne Gretzky talked about Connor McDavid again in October 2016, after McDavid was named captain of the Edmonton Oilers. He was only 19 years old at the time, and Gretzky once again compared him to players like Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.

"I don’t think there’s any question that Connor’s the best 19-year-old hockey player I’ve ever seen and I saw (Mark) Messier, I saw Lemieux, I saw Lafleur," Gretzky said, via Sportsnet. "This kid is special."

Gretzky added that McDavid had everything he needed to succeed in today’s fast NHL, joking that he could score 60 goals playing next to McDavid. Gretzky also predicted that McDavid would win some championships with the Oilers.

