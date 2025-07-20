When Wayne Gretzky replaced John Tortorella as coach of the Metropolitan All-Star team because of sick dog

John Tortorella stepped away from the NHL All-Star game in January 2017 due to personal reasons, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky replaced him. Tortorella announced it after being named the coach of the Metropolitan Division.

"Regrettably, there is a personal matter that requires my immediate attention that will force me to leave the team temporarily and miss the All-Star Game in Los Angeles," Tortorella said, via NHL.com.

It was revealed that his pitbull was sick, and he chose to stay with his family instead of traveling. The NHL needed a replacement, and it asked Gretzky, who agreed to step up.

Gretzky said the league called him the night before and asked if he could coach.

“The league came to me last night and said, ‘Would you like to coach?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’” Gretzky said, via NBCSN.

He felt happy to be part of the All-Star weekend again.

“Playing in the All-Star Game is a privilege and a pleasure, and the chance to be around it and part of it tomorrow ," Gretzky said. "I'm excited and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Before his All-Star coaching stint, Gretzky coached the Phoenix Coyotes after he became part owner of the team. He guided them from 2005 until stepping down in 2009, following the franchise’s bankruptcy issues.

At the time, Gretzky had just returned to a more active role in hockey. He joined the NHL as a centennial ambassador in September 2016, and a month later, became a partner and team executive of the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talked about the decision to ask Gretzky to coach in the All-Star game.

“It seemed like the sensible, logical choice,” Bettman said, via USA Today. “And we are thrilled that he was happy to do it.”

Fans were pleased to see him involved again as Gretzky's return gave the All-Star game a familiar and welcoming feeling.

Connor McDavid continues to meet the expectations Wayne Gretzky shared years ago

Wayne Gretzky called 18-year-old Connor McDavid the "perfect guy" for today’s NHL. Gretzky also compared McDavid to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.

"Connor, without question, is going to make his own path," Gretzky said in February 2016, via NHL.com. "He's the perfect guy for this era."

Gretzky added that McDavid could score 800 goals and called him the best young player. McDavid is now 28 and has made it to two straight Stanley Cup Finals.

