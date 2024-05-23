Which NHL teams have the most Stanley Cups? Exploring teams with best record in the finals

The Stanley Cup playoffs are well underway, as there are just four teams remaining to hoist the Cup.

The Stanley Cup has been considered one of the hardest trophies to win, as you need to overcome a grueling 82-game ice hockey season and get 16 wins in the playoffs to hoist the trophy.

Some teams have never won a Stanley Cup, while others have multiple.

Which NHL teams have the most Stanley Cups?

The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups, with 24. However, Montreal hasn't won it since 1993, but the Habs played for the Cup in 2021.

After Montreal, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the second most Stanley Cups in NHL history, with 13, but they haven't won one since 1967, when there were only six teams in the NHL.

The Detroit Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, including winning most recently in 2008. Rounding out the top-five are the Chicago Blackhawks with six, who won most recently in 2015, and the Boston Bruins, with six, who last won in 2011.

Best Stanley Cup Finals record

#1 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have the best record in Stanley Cup Finals, as they have played 24 games and are 17-7 for a .708 winning percentage.

New York has won four Stanley Cups, winning four straight from 1980 to 1983.

#2 Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are 12-5 all-time in the Stanley Cup for a .706 winning percentage, which is the second-best record in the NHL. Colorado has won three Stanley Cups, including most recently in 2022.

#3 Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have a .688 winning percentage in Stanley Cup Finals. Ottawa is 10-4-2 all-time in the Cup final but is yet to win the Cup.

#3 Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups, with 24, and are 104-61-1 all-time in Stanley Cup Finals, good for a .630 winning percentage.

#4 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played 35 games in the Stanley Cup Finals and are 22-13, good for a .629 winning percentage.

#5 Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are 23-14-1 all-time in Stanley Cup Finals which is a .618 winning percentage. Edmonton could build on that record, as it's in the Western Conference Finals.