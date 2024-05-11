Which player has his name on Stanley Cup the most? Exploring the legacies of some NHL all-timers

The Stanley Cup, the most coveted trophy in professional ice hockey, holds tales of triumph, perseverance and unparalleled skill within its gleaming surface. As the pinnacle of achievement in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup places players and franchises in the annals of sporting history.

Among these luminaries, a select few stand out for their unparalleled success in hoisting the coveted trophy.

List of NHL players who have their names on the Stanley Cup the most

1. Henri Richard (Montreal Canadiens)

Henri Richard, a Canadian ice hockey icon, graced the NHL stage as a formidable center for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955 to 1975.

Celebrated as the "Pocket Rocket," Richard dominated the ice, winning the Stanley Cup 11 times as a player, a number that has never been matched throughout the entire league. Richard's legacy lives on as his legacy is worthily ranked among the '100 Greatest NHL Players' of all time.

2. Jean Beliveau (Montreal Canadiens)

Jean Beliveau, revered as "Le Gros Bill," left an indelible mark on the NHL during his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens from 1950 to 1971. Hailing from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Beliveau's illustrious career spanned 20 seasons, during which he amassed a staggering 17 Stanley Cup championships, a feat unmatched by any other individual in NHL history.

10 of these championships were secured as a player, with an additional seven attained during his tenure as an executive with the Canadiens.

3. Yvan Cournoyer (Montreal Canadiens)

Yvan Cournoyer, a Canadian hockey sensation, dazzled fans with his electrifying performances as a right winger for the Montreal Canadiens from 1963 to 1979.

Coined "The Roadrunner" for his incredible speed and agility, Cournoyer proved indispensable as the Canadiens went on to win the Cup 10 times in his 16-season tenure.

4. Claude Provost (Montreal Canadiens)

Claude Provost, a stalwart of the NHL, carved out a remarkable career as a right winger for the Montreal Canadiens. While perhaps lesser-known than his counterparts, Provost's contributions to the Canadiens' dynasty were invaluable. Over the course of his tenure, Provost clinched the cup nine times.