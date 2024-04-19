Which teams have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 2024? Full list of teams, conference brackets, and more

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are just about to begin. As the post-season begins, let's have a look at the full list of franchises, which teams will square off and much more over the next couple of months.

The eight teams that have qualified in the Eastern Conference are:

The eight teams that have qualified in the Western Conference are:

Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators

Vegas Golden Knights

Los Angeles Kings

To start with the Eastern Conference, the New York Islanders will face off with the Carolina Hurricanes, in Raleigh, North Carolina at the PNC Arena on April 20 at 5 PM EST. Which will kick off the post-season tournament.

The New York Islanders, led by head coach Patrick Roy turned this team around mid-season when the franchise made a coaching change, moving on from Lane Lambert.

The Carolina Hurricanes, who are expected to make a huge push for the Stanley Cup made upgrades during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring players such as Jake Guentzle and taking charge of their future.

The next game is on April 20, when the Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Boston Bruins, at 8 PM EST. They will play at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by the Core 4, will challenge the Bruins in a series with several implications for both teams. The Leafs will try to advance to the second round for the second time in a year and keep going the distance they face.

The Boston Bruins team is well equipped with star power and depth players, who will try to advance on a Leafs team after taking the season series from them. The Bruins will try to avenge last season's playoff exit after being upset by the Florida Panthers.

Continuing with the Eastern Conference matchups, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers at 12:30 PM EST. The game will occur at Amalie Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida on April 21.

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a couple of additions at the trade deadline that have ramped up the team in a manner where they went on a surge late in the season. The additions of defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Anthony Duclair have made the team better in offensive possession.

The Florida Panthers were a dominant team all season, led by forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, along with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The franchise will look to make it to the finals once again with an adjusted roster to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals will play against the New York Rangers at 3 PM EST. In New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on April 21. The Rangers will host the Capitals in what will be a David versus Goliath matchup.

The Washington Capitals made a huge run late in the season to make a postseason appearance and will rely on that success to advance from the first round against the Rangers.

The New York Rangers had their ups and downs this season, however, they came back to clinch their division and win the President's Trophy in the NHL. They will look for more success in the playoffs as they are labeled the Goliath in their series versus the Capitals.

April 22 will be the Vancouver Canucks versus the Nashville Predators, where the Canucks swept the Predators in all three games played. The series will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the Rogers Arena.

The Vancouver Canucks were a dominant team all season, led by head coach Rick Tocchet. They did turn around the fortune of the franchise and will look to dominate in the post-season.

The Colorado Avalanche will be visiting the Winnipeg Jets in a series that will be as competitive as all. This matchup will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Colorado Avalanche will look to redeem their season series against the Jets, who swept them in the regular season. The Avalanche will look to their first line to help lead the charge.

The Winnipeg Jets will look to carry their regular-season dominance into the playoffs as they will look to advance to the second round in franchise history. The team is well-equipped with depth players and has the star power to carry the way.

