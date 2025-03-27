Who is Brad Shaw? All we know about Flyers' new interim HC taking over from John Tortorella

The Philadelphia Flyers have moved on from John Tortorella during his third season with the team, replacing him with Brad Shaw. Shaw was most recently Tortorella's assistant, but he will run the team for the remainder of the season.

The Flyers have just nine games remaining, but these nine games will be Shaw's official audition for the full-time job. The team will search for a coach once their season is over, and Shaw, depending on how he does with these final games, may be a candidate. Here's everything we know about him.

All about Brad Shaw, new interim coach of the Flyers

Brad Shaw will be the interim coach of the Flyers for the next few games at the very least. This will be his second NHL experience as a head coach. He has mostly been an assistant in the league, but he was an interim before.

He first got into coaching with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1999-2000 season. That lasted one season, as he then joined the Detroit Vipers at the IHL level for the 2000-2001 season. The league folded after his one season as coach.

Brad Shaw has been an assistant for a very long time (Getty)

Shaw then joined the AHL for the Springfield Falcons after that, eventually becoming the head coach of the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks in 2002. He went under .500 in two of Shaw's three seasons there.

In 2005, Shaw joined the New York Islanders' staff as an assistant. Eventually, he took over for Steve Sirling. Shaw won the first game he served as a coach that season.

The very next year, in 2006-2007, Shaw moved on to again be an assistant with the St. Louis Blues. This remains his longest job, as he was with the Blues for an entire decade.

That's when he joined John Tortorella's staff (for the first time) with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He served there for five years, moving over to the Vancouver Canucks in 2021.

Then, he reunited with Tortorella in Philadelphia in 2022, and he stayed there with Tortorella until he replaced him in 2025. This came after a lengthy playing career of 18 seasons.

Shaw played for the Hartford Whalers, Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, and Washington Capitals. He retired after the 1999 season and moved into coaching.

