Who are the coaches for Team Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches, and other key roles explored

Team Canada is prepped and ready for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL event is replacing the All-Star Game and giving players the chance to represent their country ahead of next year's Olympics. It's the first time NHL players will be in the Olympics since 2014 and the 4 Nations is a preview of that.
Canada is a world power in hockey, and they are one of the teams to watch at the 4 Nations tournament this year. They boast a stacked roster with some of the best players, but these events often come down to coaching. Who's involved in that side for the Canadians? Here's who the nation has brought in for a variety of different roles.
All coaches for Team Canada 4 Nations Face-Off
Ahead of the 4 Nations that begins in a few days, here is the entire coaching staff that Canada has set up. They'll be led by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper on the ice. Cooper has the Lightning in third in the Atlantic Division.
Canada also has a lot of other NHL coaches and assistants. Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney is serving in the same role for the country. Cooper's staff consists of coaches from the Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars.
When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The 4 Nations Face-Off, which consists of Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland, will start Wednesday. There will be a round-robin tournament over the next eight days (ending on Feb. 20) to determine the winner.
Each team will play games in Boston at TD Garden and in Montreal. The rosters are comprised of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar make up the Canadian roster.