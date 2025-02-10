Who are the coaches for Team Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches, and other key roles explored

  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:42 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Team Canada is prepped and ready for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL event is replacing the All-Star Game and giving players the chance to represent their country ahead of next year's Olympics. It's the first time NHL players will be in the Olympics since 2014 and the 4 Nations is a preview of that.

Jon Cooper will coach Team Canada this year (Imagn)
Canada is a world power in hockey, and they are one of the teams to watch at the 4 Nations tournament this year. They boast a stacked roster with some of the best players, but these events often come down to coaching. Who's involved in that side for the Canadians? Here's who the nation has brought in for a variety of different roles.

All coaches for Team Canada 4 Nations Face-Off

Ahead of the 4 Nations that begins in a few days, here is the entire coaching staff that Canada has set up. They'll be led by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper on the ice. Cooper has the Lightning in third in the Atlantic Division.

RoleNameOrganization
President/CEOKatherine HendersonHockey Canada
Management Group LeadDoug ArmstrongSt. Louis Blues
SVP, High Performance & Hockey OpsScott SalmondHockey Canada
General ManagerDon SweeneyBoston Bruins
Associate GMJim NillDallas Stars
Assistant GMJulien BriseBoisTampa Bay Lightning
Director Player PersonnelKyle DubasPittsburgh Penguins
Player Relations AdvisorRyan GetzlafHockey Canada
Head CoachJon CooperTampa Bay Lightning
Assistant CoachBruce CassidyVegas Golden Knights
Assistant CoachPeter DeBoerDallas Stars
Assistant CoachRick TocchetVancouver Canucks
Assistant CoachMisha DonskovDallas Stars
Goalie ConsultantDavid AlexanderSt. Louis Blues
Video CoachJames EmeryDallas Stars
Video CoachElliott MondouSt. Louis Blues
PhysiotherapistKent KobelkaCalgary Flames
Athletic TherapistDomenic NicolettaOttawa Senators
Equipment ManagerDarren GrangerLos Angeles Kings
Equipment ManagerJohn ForgetOttawa Senators
Massage TherapistAndy HuppiHockey Canada
Team PhysicianDr. Ian AuldCalgary Flames
Manager, Hockey OpsKurt KeatsHockey Canada
Manager, Hockey OpsMitchell FurlotteHockey Canada
Mental Performance ConsultantDr. Ryan HamiltonTampa Bay Lightning
Coordinator, Hockey OpsMiah ArmitageHockey Canada

Canada also has a lot of other NHL coaches and assistants. Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney is serving in the same role for the country. Cooper's staff consists of coaches from the Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars.

When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which consists of Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland, will start Wednesday. There will be a round-robin tournament over the next eight days (ending on Feb. 20) to determine the winner.

Each team will play games in Boston at TD Garden and in Montreal. The rosters are comprised of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar make up the Canadian roster.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
