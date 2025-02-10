  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Who are the coaches for Team USA at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches and other key roles explored

Who are the coaches for Team USA at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches and other key roles explored

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:44 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Who are the coaches for Team USA at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches, and other key roles explored (image credit: IMAGN)

Team USA is looking to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. Some of the best hockey players from the country will be playing for the Stars and Stripes instead of the NHL all-star game as the 4 Nations replaced it this year.

Many of these players will represent the U.S. in 2026 at the Olympics in Milan and this tournament has been set up as a preview of it. The NHL hasn't had players in the Olympics since 2018.

John Tortorella will coach with Team USA (Imagn)
John Tortorella will coach with Team USA (Imagn)

However, while each of the four countries has talented rosters, this tournament could come down to coaching. Which coaches from across the NHL and other places in hockey are tasked with leading Team USA?

also-read-trending Trending

Who is coaching Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The United States will be led by Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. It's been a difficult season for Sullivan in Pittsburgh as the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

RoleNameOrganization
USAH ManagerJohn VanbiesbrouckUSA Hockey
General ManagerBill GuerinMinnesota Wild
Assistant GMTom FitzgeraldNew Jersey Devils
Assistant GMChris DruryNew York Rangers
Assistant GMBill ZitoFlorida Panthers
Player PersonnelChris KelleherMinnesota Wild
Head CoachMike SullivanPittsburgh Penguins
Assistant CoachJohn HynesMinnesota Wild
Assistant CoachJohn TortorellaPhiladelphia Flyers
Assistant CoachDavid QuinnPittsburgh Penguins
Goaltending CoachMike BuckleyLos Angeles Kings
Video CoachMadison NikkelPittsburgh Penguins
Video CoachMike KingOttawa Senators
Team ServicesBrij SinghBoston Bruins
Equipment ManagerChris ScoppettoNew Jersey Devils
Equipment ManagerTeddy RichardsFlorida Panthers
Equipment ManagerScott AldrichUSA Hockey
Athletic TrainerJohn WorleyMinnesota Wild
Athletic TrainerKevin MorelyNashville Predators
Athletic TrainerTravis GreenMinnesota Wild
Team PhysicianDr. Joel BoydMinnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will serve in the same role for the Team USA this winter. Sullivan's staff is comprised of coaches from the Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and LA Kings. There are a ton of USA Hockey employees for this event from several NHL teams, including the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, among others.

When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which consists of the USA, Sweden, Canada and Finland, will officially begin on Wednesday during the NHL all-star break. There will be a round-robin tournament until Feb. 20, when a winner is named.

Auston Matthews will captain Team USA (Imagn)
Auston Matthews will captain Team USA (Imagn)

Each team will play games in Boston at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins, and in Montreal. Each roster has a total of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Players like Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews will all play for Team USA.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी