Who are the coaches for Team USA at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches and other key roles explored

Team USA is looking to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. Some of the best hockey players from the country will be playing for the Stars and Stripes instead of the NHL all-star game as the 4 Nations replaced it this year.
Many of these players will represent the U.S. in 2026 at the Olympics in Milan and this tournament has been set up as a preview of it. The NHL hasn't had players in the Olympics since 2018.
However, while each of the four countries has talented rosters, this tournament could come down to coaching. Which coaches from across the NHL and other places in hockey are tasked with leading Team USA?
Who is coaching Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The United States will be led by Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. It's been a difficult season for Sullivan in Pittsburgh as the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will serve in the same role for the Team USA this winter. Sullivan's staff is comprised of coaches from the Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and LA Kings. There are a ton of USA Hockey employees for this event from several NHL teams, including the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, among others.
When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The 4 Nations Face-Off, which consists of the USA, Sweden, Canada and Finland, will officially begin on Wednesday during the NHL all-star break. There will be a round-robin tournament until Feb. 20, when a winner is named.
Each team will play games in Boston at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins, and in Montreal. Each roster has a total of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Players like Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews will all play for Team USA.