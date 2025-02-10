Who are the coaches for Team USA at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? HC, Assistant coaches and other key roles explored

Team USA is looking to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. Some of the best hockey players from the country will be playing for the Stars and Stripes instead of the NHL all-star game as the 4 Nations replaced it this year.

Many of these players will represent the U.S. in 2026 at the Olympics in Milan and this tournament has been set up as a preview of it. The NHL hasn't had players in the Olympics since 2018.

John Tortorella will coach with Team USA (Imagn)

However, while each of the four countries has talented rosters, this tournament could come down to coaching. Which coaches from across the NHL and other places in hockey are tasked with leading Team USA?

Trending

Who is coaching Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The United States will be led by Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. It's been a difficult season for Sullivan in Pittsburgh as the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

Role Name Organization USAH Manager John Vanbiesbrouck USA Hockey General Manager Bill Guerin Minnesota Wild Assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald New Jersey Devils Assistant GM Chris Drury New York Rangers Assistant GM Bill Zito Florida Panthers Player Personnel Chris Kelleher Minnesota Wild Head Coach Mike Sullivan Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant Coach John Hynes Minnesota Wild Assistant Coach John Tortorella Philadelphia Flyers Assistant Coach David Quinn Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Coach Mike Buckley Los Angeles Kings Video Coach Madison Nikkel Pittsburgh Penguins Video Coach Mike King Ottawa Senators Team Services Brij Singh Boston Bruins Equipment Manager Chris Scoppetto New Jersey Devils Equipment Manager Teddy Richards Florida Panthers Equipment Manager Scott Aldrich USA Hockey Athletic Trainer John Worley Minnesota Wild Athletic Trainer Kevin Morely Nashville Predators Athletic Trainer Travis Green Minnesota Wild Team Physician Dr. Joel Boyd Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will serve in the same role for the Team USA this winter. Sullivan's staff is comprised of coaches from the Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and LA Kings. There are a ton of USA Hockey employees for this event from several NHL teams, including the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, among others.

When is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which consists of the USA, Sweden, Canada and Finland, will officially begin on Wednesday during the NHL all-star break. There will be a round-robin tournament until Feb. 20, when a winner is named.

Auston Matthews will captain Team USA (Imagn)

Each team will play games in Boston at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins, and in Montreal. Each roster has a total of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Players like Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews will all play for Team USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback