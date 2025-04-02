Who is Gabe Perreault's father? All we know about Rangers rookie's family 

The New York Rangers officially signed their highly touted top prospect, Gabe Perreault, to a three-year, $2,852,001 entry-level contract on Monday.

The 23rd overall pick from the 2023 NHL draft has dominated everywhere he's played and ranked 15th on TSN director of scouting Craig Button's most recent top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list. While he's yet to even lace up for the New York Rangers, he already appears to be a steal of a selection by general manager Chris Drury.

With Gabe Perreault having been in the spotlight this week, many fans are just now learning that the 19-year-old is the son of a former NHLer, Yanic Perreault. He confirmed during his pregame media availability that his family will be in attendance to watch his NHL debut on Wednesday.

Perreault will don number 94 for the Rangers, the same number his dad Yanic wore throughout his NHL career. Rangers reporter Mollie Walker shared what Gabe Perreault had to say about choosing to wear 94 on X (formerly Twitter).

"Growing up, I’ve always had a number with a 4 in it. Wanted to do that. When I talked to my dad, I think he suggested it a little bit, so definitely because of him a little bit," Perreault said.

Let's take a deeper dive into Gabe Perreault's father and his career.

Gabe Perreault's father: Yanic Perreault's NHL career

Yanic Perreault enjoyed a very successful 16-year NHL career with seven different teams spanning from 1993 to 2008. Perreault was drafted 47th overall back in 1991 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played just 13 games during his rookie season in Toronto before being traded that summer to the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in 1996.

He spent the next five years with the Kings, where he was quite productive. Perreault enjoyed strong 1995-96 and 1997-98 campaigns, where he recorded 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) and 48 points (28 goals, 20 assists), respectively. Funny enough, he was then traded back to the Maple Leafs in March of 1999 for Jason Podollan and a third-round draft pick.

Perreault continued his strong play in Toronto, spending the next two and a half seasons with the Blue and White. The centerman then spent the final seven years of his NHL career with five different teams. Those were the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Maple Leafs, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Perreault racked up a career-high 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in just 69 games during his one season in Nashville.

After the 2007-08 season in Chicago, Yannic Perreault called it a career at age 37, finishing with career totals of 516 points (247 goals, 269 assists) in 859 games. He now ranks 531st in NHL history in point scoring.

If all goes according to plan, Yanic's son, Gabe, will surpass his father's point totals by quite a bit. Gabe Perreault was a point-producing machine at Boston College the last two years, amassing 108 points (35 goals, 73 assists) in 73 games. He also racked up 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 14 games for Team USA at the World Junior Hockey Championships en route to back-to-back gold medals.

Hockey certainly runs deep in the Perreault family genes. It will be exciting for the family and fans to watch Gabe Perreault cement himself in the league in the coming years.

