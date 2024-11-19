Who is Joe Sacco? All we know about Bruins' new interim head coach

The Boston Bruins made a significant leadership change on Tuesday afternoon, dismissing head coach Jim Montgomery just a quarter of the way into his third season and naming assistant Joe Sacco his interim successor.

A native of nearby Medford, Sacco attended Boston University and suited up for the Terriers, registering 128 points in 11 career collegiate games.

During his NHL playing career, he suited up for several teams including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.

He then delved into coaching in the American Hockey League before taking the helm as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche. He led the Avs to their first postseason appearance in three years and was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL's top coach in 2009-10.

After eventually being dismissed by the Avalanche, he's spent the last decade as an assistant with the Bruins, serving under head coaches Claude Julien, Bruce Cassidy and Montgomery.

Joe Sacco holds a record of 130-134-40 as a head coach, all of which he accumulated with Colorado.

Bruins explain Jim Montgomery firing, Joe Sacco hiring

Montgomery led the Bruins to an NHL-record 65 victories just two years ago. However, that historic season came to an abrupt end as they lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Last spring, Montgomery guided Boston to a second straight playoff appearance. However, their 2024-25 season has started poorly, with an 8-9-1 record. His final game was a disappointing 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

"Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him," Bruins GM Don Sweeney said in a statement.

Sweeney then spoke about the necessity he felt to make a change due to Boston's inconsistent play.

"Our team's inconsistency and performance in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season has been concerning and below how the Bruins want to reward our fans," he said.

"I believe Joe Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success. We will continue to work to make the necessary adjustments to meet the standard and performance our supportive fans expect."

Joe Sacco will coach his first game in his new position with Boston on Thursday night as the Utah Hockey Club comes to TD Garden.

