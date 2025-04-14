Who is replacing Sam Rosen? All we know about Rangers’ new play-by-play voice Kenny Albert

We all know that longtime New York Rangers play-by-play voice Sam Rosen will be retiring at season's end, putting a bow on a legendary 40-year career.

The 77-year-old was honored in a touching pregame ceremony prior to a home game against the Vancouver Canucks on March 22 at Madison Square Garden. In poetic fashion, the Rangers went on to win 5-3, on the day celebrating the great Sam Rosen.

He, of course, was hoping he'd get the chance to continue past game 82 of the regular season and into the postseason, saying, 'I'm trying to drag this team into the playoffs with me.' Unfortunately, that won't be the case, as the Rangers will finish a disappointing 2024-25 season on the outside of the playoff picture.

Now that it's official, Sam Rosen will be calling his final two games for the New York Rangers this week, so fans have started to wonder who will fill his shoes. On Monday morning, reporter Mollie Walker shared that Kenny Albert will be the man who replaces him as the new voice of the team. She shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Kenny Albert is a very well-respected play-by-play voice in the sports world; however, not everyone might be familiar with his work. So let's dive into all we know about the new voice of the New York Rangers, Kenny Albert.

All we know about Sam Rosen's replacement, Kenny Albert

Kenny Albert was born and raised in New York, with much of his childhood spent going to Rangers and Knicks games at the Garden. He went on to graduate from New York University with a degree in broadcasting and journalism, which certainly set the stage for what would come in his future.

Albert has been the play-by-play voice for many of the major professional sports throughout his time in the business. He's notably been one of the main announcers at Fox Sports, covering both the MLB and NFL, while also having been the lead play-by-play voice for NBC's NHL coverage, which has now shifted to TNT. The New York native has also done play-by-play on the radio for the Knicks and Rangers, while occasionally filling in on TV as a substitute.

He's had two very famous calls over the years doing play-by-play. One came during the 2015 American League Division Series when Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista hit his infamous go-ahead home run in Game 5 to beat the Texas Rangers and move on to the ALCS. This might sound familiar: "Bautista with a drive, deep left field, no doubt about it".

Expand Tweet

And most recently, Albert was on the call for Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th career NHL goal scored against the New York Islanders.

It doesn't get much better than that. While it's almost impossible to replace the great Sam Rosen, the hometown guy, Kenny Albert feels like the perfect choice to take the reins moving forward.

