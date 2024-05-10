Who is Tyler Myers' mother? Exploring the supportive role of Tonja Stelly in her sons' careers

Vancouver Canucks star Tyler Myers owes much of his success to the unwavering support and sacrifices of his mother, Tonja Stelly.

Born on February 1, 1990, Tyler Myers came into the world as the son of Tonja Stelly and Paul Myers III. Tonja, a former athlete who once played basketball at Fort Hays State University in Kansas, imparted her passion for sports to her sons from the very beginning. Her love and guidance propelled Tyler to the NHL and Quentin to the NBA.

Tonja nurtured a strong relationship between Tyler and Quentin despite the geographical distances and different fathers. She does so with her yearly visits, sports events and family time together. Tyler's hockey journey started in Texas but flourished in Calgary, Canada, under Paul's guidance, leading to a successful NHL career.

Tonja's role as a sports mom extended beyond cheering from the sidelines. She has traveled from basketball arenas to the hockey rinks, to support her sons in their respective sports endeavors. Whether it was watching Tyler play in junior hockey or witnessing his NHL debut, Tonja's presence was a constant source of encouragement and pride.

One pivotal moment in Tyler Myers's hockey journey was when his father took him to watch a Houston Aeros game at the age of six. Here is where Tyler's fascination with hockey ignited, eventually leading him to immerse himself in the sport and acquire Canadian citizenship after relocating to Calgary.

Despite the demands of Tyler's hockey career, Tonja ensured that family remained a priority. They spent summers and free time together, playing sports and making their memories precious. Tonja's commitment to maintaining strong family ties despite physical distances was evident in their annual trips to Kansas to visit family.

As Tyler soared in his hockey career, Tonja's support never wavered. From his selection in the 2008 NHL Draft to his achievements on the ice, Tonja stood by her son's side, a beacon of strength and love.

Tyler Myers's mother and brother will be visiting for Canucks playoff game

Today Tyler Myers and his team the Vancouver Canucks are doing great and have qualified for the playoffs. Tyler eagerly anticipated his mom and brother's arrival in Vancouver for the Canucks’ playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. Equally exciting is the upcoming meeting between Quentin and Tyler’s three children on Mother’s Day, a moment Tyler described as "awesome" for family connection.

“It’ll be awesome,” Tyler said “The kids will get to meet their uncle, and it’ll be great for them to connect.” (Via The Athletic)

For Tonja, who raised two sons with diverse backgrounds and interests, it was a profoundly meaningful weekend. The gathering represented a special bond between Tonja's sons, which has taken years of devotion.