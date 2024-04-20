Who is the youngest NHL star to ever appear in a playoff game?

Canadian ice hockey player and coach Bep Guidolin is the NHL's youngest player to participate in the playoffs. Born on December 9, 1925, in Thorold, Ontario, Canada, the young skater was in the Boston Bruins roster for the 1942-43 NHL season at 16.

Guidolin made his playoff debut at 17 years and 3 months on March 24, 1943, playing for the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens. This record stands, and no player has broken it yet.

Standing at 5'8" and weighing 175 lbs, the left-shooting left winger was known for his speed, agility and scoring prowess. He learned to skate at 13 in Timmins, Ontario, when his journey toward the NHL began. He honed his skills on local outdoor rinks and caught the eye of pro scouts with his talents.

World War II catalyzed Guidolin's rapid rise to the NHL. It led to a demand for new talents to fill roster gaps left by players serving in the military. He debuted in the league at 16 years and 11 months.

When playing with teams like the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Black Hawks, Bep Guidolin wasn't just scoring goals. He also fought for players' rights and encouraged a players' union. He was about ensuring his fellow athletes were looked after, which led him to retire early from the league. He last played in the 1951–52 season and scored 31 points and 78 penalty minutes.

After retirement, Bep Guidolin continued in the NHL as a coach

Guidolin transitioned into coaching, and his strategy planning and leadership guided teams to success. His journey began with the Belleville McFarlands, where he secured the Allan Cup in 1958. He followed it up with a World Championship victory in 1959.

After transitioning to the Oshawa Generals in 1965, he mentored rising stars like 17-year-old Bobby Orr. He led the team to the Memorial Cup final in 1966 against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Guidolin later took charge of teams like the London Knights in the OHL, the NHL's Boston Bruins, and the Kansas City Scouts. He made a mark in 26 games in the 1972–73 season with the Bruins and returned to lead them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1973–74.

Even outside professional leagues, Guidolin coached the Timmins Northstars to the Hardy Cup Finals, which was commendable.