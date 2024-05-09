Why are there 3 Stanley Cups? Revisiting the history of North America's oldest sports trophy

There are three Stanley Cups in existence, each serving a unique purpose. The original cup, officially named the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, was first awarded in 1893.

This cup was donated by Lord Stanley of Preston and was passed from champion to champion until 1970. Due to its age and fragility, the NHL decided to retire the original cup, which is now on permanent display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

The second cup, known as the Presentation Cup, is the one awarded to the NHL champion each year. This cup is authenticated with the seal of the Hockey Hall of Fame on the bottom. The championship team is allowed to keep the Presentation Cup for a limited time before returning it to the Hall of Fame.

The third cup, called the Replica Cup or Permanent Cup, was created in 1993. This cup serves as a stand-in whenever the Presentation Cup is unavailable for display at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Replica Cup ensures that visitors to the Hall can always view a version of the Stanley Cup, even when the Presentation Cup is being used for celebrations or traveling with the championship team.

The original Stanley Cup bowl, crafted from silver, stands 18.5 centimeters tall and measures 29 centimeters in diameter. Today's Stanley Cup features a replica of this original bowl atop it, made from a silver and nickel alloy.

The current trophy reaches a height of 89.5 centimeters and weighs 15.6 kilograms.

Revisiting the history of North America's oldest sports trophy - Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup, North America's oldest sports trophy, has a rich and fascinating history that dates back to the late 19th century.

Originally known as the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, the trophy was donated by Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor General of Canada, in 1892.

Lord Stanley's enthusiasm for ice hockey began after watching a game at the Montreal Winter Carnival in 1889. At the time, organized hockey was still in its early stages, with only Montreal and Ottawa having established leagues.

The Stanley family became actively involved in the sport, with Lord Stanley's sons, Arthur and Algernon, forming their own team, the Ottawa Rideau Hall Rebels. Arthur also played a significant role in the development of the Ontario Hockey Association and is credited with introducing ice hockey to Great Britain.

Encouraged by his sons, Lord Stanley decided to donate a trophy to symbolize the hockey championship. On March 18, 1892, at a victory celebration for the Ottawa Hockey Club, he sent a message expressing his intention to present a challenge cup.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has become the most prestigious trophy in professional ice hockey, awarded annually to the NHL playoff champion.