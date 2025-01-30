  • home icon
Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 30, 2025

Modified Jan 30, 2025 14:26 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Winnipeg (35-14-3) won 4-1 over the Montreal Canadiens while Boston (25-21-6) lost 7-2 to the Buffalo Sabres.

Jets vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Winnipeg is 27-36-2-7 all-time against Boston
  • The Jets are averaging 3.54 goals per game
  • The Bruins are 16-7-3 at home
  • Winnipeg is allowing 2.4 goals per game
  • Boston is averaging 2.71 goals per game
  • The Jets are 15-9 on the road
  • The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game
also-read-trending Trending

Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Winnipeg is riding a four-game winning streak. The Jets are led by Kyle Connor's 65 points, Mark Schiefele's 57 points, Gabe Vilardi's 49 points, Nikolaj Ehlers' 45 points and Josh Morrissey's 43 points.

Winnipeg is expected to start Connor Hellebuyck who is 31-7-2 with a 2.00 GAA and a .927 SV%. Hellebuyck is arguably the best goalie in the NHL and in his career against Boston, he is 5-7-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, Boston saw its two-game winning streak snapped by the Sabres. The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who is 16-17-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he is 3-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Boston is led by David Pastrnak who has 60 points, Brad Marchand with 39 points, Pavel Zacha with 29 points and Morgan Geekie has 26 points.

Jets vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -142 favorite while Boston is a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL and have been playing well as of late. Boston, meanwhile, has been struggling to score which will be a big issue against Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck should be able to limit Boston's offense as Winnipeg goes on the road to get a big win.

Prediction: Jets 3, Bruins 1.

Jets vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Kyle Connor 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Tip 4: Morgan Geekie 2+ shots on goal (-140)

हिन्दी