Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (36-18-6) play host to the Winnipeg Jets (37-16-5) at PNC Arena on Saturday, Mar.

2 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, BSSO, and TSN3.

Carolina secured a 4-2 win against the Blue Jackets in their recent away game on Feb 29. Meanwhile, Winnipeg suffered a 4-1 loss against the Dallas Stars in their last game on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 3.05 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.38 goals per game.

Sean Monahan has 19 goals and 23 assists; Nikolaj Ehlers has 18 goals and 24 assists; and Mark Scheifele has 17 goals and 35 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 28-12-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.23 GAA and an impressive .924 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.28 goals per game, conceding 2.72 goals per game and capitalize on 27.0% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 23 goals and 39 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 19 goals and 29 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 16-10-3 record, a 2.35 GAA and an SV% of .911.

Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 97 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes have an overall record of 55-37-4-1 against the Jets.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.4% win rate, while the Winnipeg Jets have 46.9%.

The Hurricanes boast a solid 84.2% success rate on penalty kills, while the Jets have a 77.8% success rate.

Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina boasts a 33-20 record as odds choice this season. Out of 33 matchups with odds shorter than -145, the Hurricanes have emerged victorious in 21, translating to a 59.2% probability of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Jets have clinched an upset win in seven out of the 19 games they've played as the underdog this season, marking a 36.8% success rate. When listed at +122 or longer on the odds, Winnipeg holds a 2-1 record, signaling a 45.0% chance for the Jets to secure a win in this one.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - 3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No

Tip 3: Sebastian Aho to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

