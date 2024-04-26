Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 3 | April 26th, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs West First Round at Ball Arena in Denver, with the goal of taking the series lead.

The matchup is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday and will be aired on TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS and ALT. The series is tied at 1-1 and began with two games at Canada Life Centre, including a 7-6 win for the Jets in Game 1.

The Avalanche proved their capability to beat the Jets with a 5-2 scoreline in Game 2, despite being swept in the regular-season series and losing Game 1.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Winnipeg Jets, with a 52-24-6 overall and a 21-6-1 record in the Central Division, are aiming for a crucial road win to take a 2-1 series lead and reclaim home ice advantage.

In the ongoing playoff series, they average 4.50 goals, concede 5.50 and have a 20% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are the team's top performers, with two goals and two assists each. Brenden Dillon has three assists, while Nikolaj Ehlers has made seven shots on goal.

In the net, Connor Hellebuyck, with a GAA of 5.04 and an SV% of .870, has let in 10 goals on 77 shots.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche, with a 17-9-2 record in Central Division games and a 50-25-7 overall, are looking to leverage their Game 2 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

They are scoring an average of 5.5 goals per game, conceding 4.50 and converting 40% of their power play opportunities.

Artturi Lehkonen leads the team with two goals and two assists. Cale Makar has contributed four assists, Mikko Rantanen has three assists and Josh Manson has made nine shots on goal.

Alexandar Georgiev, with a GAA of 4.63 and an SV% of .830 in goal, has allowed nine goals on 53 shots.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Injury report

Morgan Barron of the Winnipeg Jets is listed as day-to-day due to an injury to his lower body.

On the other hand, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Logan O'Connor are ruled out for the season due to injuries to the knee and hip, respectively.

Samuel Girard is also on the day-to-day list due to a head injury, while Jonathan Drouin is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Justus Annunen's status is up in the air due to illness.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Jets and the Avalanche have clashed 61 times in both regular-season and playoff games.

The Avalanche have won 46.4% of faceoffs in the ongoing playoff series, whereas the Jets have a higher win rate of 53.6%. In the penalty kill, the Avalanche lead with 80%, while the Jets are at 60%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

Colorado, being the odds favorites this season, has won 46 out of 70 games and 28 out of 38 games with odds less than -171. This puts the team's chances of winning tonight's game at 63.1%.

Conversely, the Jets have been the underdogs in 27 games and have managed to get an upset in 12 of them. They have won both matchups this season where the odds were +143 or longer, which means a 41.2% chance of winning tonight.

Prediction: Jets 4 - 2 Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes

Tip 3: Kyle Connor to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Cale Makar to score first goal: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: No