Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 13th, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6), the No. 4 team in the Western Conference, host the Winnipeg Jets (49-24-6, 3rd) at the Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.

In its last home game on Tuesday, April 9, Colorado won 5-2 over the Minnesota Wild, while Winnipeg won 3-0 in a road game over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, April 11.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Jets have a GF of 3.09 and a GAA of 2.44 on defense. Their power play efficiency stands at 18.3%.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 24 goals and 32 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 24 goals and 33 assists. Mark Scheifele has 25 goals and 45 assists, while Josh Morrissey contributed 55 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 35-19-4 record in goal, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche averages 3.72 goals per game and allows 3.04. The team has converted 24.6% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 51 goals and 86 assists for 137 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 40 goals and 62 assists, while Cale Makar has 20 goals and 67 assists.

Alexander Georgiev holds a 38-17-4 record in goal with a 2.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Injury Report

The Avalanche are experiencing difficulties due to player injuries. Valeri Nichushkin, Yakov Trenin and Joel Kiviranta are considered day-to-day, respectively.

For the Jets, Tyler Toffoli and Gabriel Vilardi are unavailable for today's game. Nino Niederreiter is out for the season due to a leg injury.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have faced off 58 times in the regular season and playoffs. The Jets have an overall record of 32-18-0-5 against the Avalanche.

In faceoffs, the Avalanche have a 48.1% win rate and the Jets have a 47.7% win rate. The Avalanche boast an 81.3% success rate on penalty kills, while the Jets are 77.1%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Prediction

Colorado has won 44 of 67 games as betting favorites this season and triumphed in 32 of its 44 games with odds lower than -152, giving the team a 60.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been listed as the underdogs in 24 games and have upset their opponents 10 times. With +127 odds or longer, Jets hold a record of 4-0, which means they have a 44.1% chance to win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mikko Rantanen to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: No.

