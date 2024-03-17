Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The 42-19-5 Winnipeg Jets visit the Nationwide Arena to face off against the 23-33-11 Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSOH, and TSN3.

The Jets won 6-0 against the Anaheim Ducks in their last home game on Friday, whereas Columbus is coming off a 4-2 home victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 3.09 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.36 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 19.4%.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 21 goals and 25 assists; Nikolas Ehlers has 19 goals and 28 assists, while Mark Scheifele has contributed 19 goals and 39 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 30-13-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.33 goals-against average and an impressive .921 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets are averaging 2.93 goals per game but have struggled defensively, conceding goals at a rate of 3.55 per game, while their power play has a 14.1% success rate.

Boone Jenner leads the team with 21 goals and 11 assists, while Kirill Marchenko has 17 goals and 15 assists. Adam Fantilli contributed 12 goals and 15 assists and Zach Werenski added 36 assists.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 12-14-8 record, boasting a .903 save percentage with 1,012 saves and allowing 109 goals at a 3.25 goals-against average.

Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 33 times in regular season and playoffs combined.

The Jets are 16-17 against the Blue Jackets.

In faceoffs, the Jets have a 47.7% win rate, while the Blue Jackets have a 47.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Jets boast a 77.7% success rate, while Blue Jackets are at 77.2%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

This season, Winnipeg has won 34 of 45 games as the odds favorite. What's noteworthy is its record in seven games where the odds were shorter than -252, underscoring the team's ability to capitalize on favorable odds, giving it a 71.6% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 60 times this season and upset their opponents 26 times. Columbus has won just three games of 14 games where it was underdogs by +203 or longer, giving it a 33.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Jets 3-2 Blue Jackets

Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Mark Scheifele to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sean Monahan to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No

