Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 11, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets hit the road for the first time in their second-round series with the Dallas Stars for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. Winnipeg (56-22-4) bounced back with a 4-0 shutout win over Dallas (50-26-6) in Game 2 at home, tying things up at 1-1 as the series now shifts to Texas.

Jets vs. Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Jets have a 1-1 playoff record against the Stars.

The Jets have never played a playoff game in Dallas.

This is Winnipeg and Dallas' first-ever playoff series.

Winnipeg averages 3.00 goals per game against Dallas.

The Stars average 1.50 goals per game against the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars: Preview

Just as you would've expected, these two Central Division powerhouses are all even after two games. So either the Winnipeg Jets or Dallas Stars will take a 2-1 lead in this second-round series on Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg picked up a massive 4-0 shutout win over Dallas in Game 2 at home on Friday night, backstopped by Connor Hellebuyck. The superstar netminder will look to take those good vibes with him onto the road, where he's had plenty of past playoff struggles.

The Jets' only injured player is Logan Stanley (undisclosed), who is day-to-day and hasn't played since Game 6 of their first-round series against the Blues.

For the Stars, star defenseman Miro Heiskanen (knee) is still not ready to return. He remains on LTIR, though he continues to progress and is considered day-to-day. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) is also on LTIR and out for the season.

NHL: Adam Lowry celebrates goal in Game 2 win. - Source: Imagn

Jets vs. Stars: Odds and Predictions

The Jets are slight road underdogs to beat the Stars in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Winnipeg is +125 to win on the moneyline.

Dallas is -145 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Dallas -1.5, which is +180.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is -110, while the under-goals is -110.

Prediction:

Here comes a pivotal Game 3 between the Jets and Stars. Dallas looked strong in Game 1, then Winnipeg dominated Game 2. Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger both appear to be playing their best right now, so expect a low-scoring, tight-checking playoff affair. However, the Stars will use home ice to their advantage and squeak out a narrow victory for a 2-1 series lead.

Score Prediction: Stars 3 - Jets 2

