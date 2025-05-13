Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 13, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, May 13 in Game 4 of their first-round matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Dallas has a 2-1 series lead and is looking to take a stranglehold of the series.
Jets vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats
- Winnipeg went 3-1 against Dallas this season, but is 1-2 in the playoffs
- The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
- Dallas went 28-10-3 at home
- Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
- The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game
- Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road
- Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Preview
Winnipeg is down 2-1 in the series, and this is pretty much a must-win game for the Jets. The Jets in Game 3 lost 5-2 but were led by Kyle Connor and Nino Neiderreiter, who both scored.
The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-5 with a 3.51 GAA and a .848 SV%.
Dallas, meanwhile, is up 2-1 in the series and will start Jake Oettinger, who's one of the best goalies in the NHL. Oettinger went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 SV%.
In Game 3, Dallas was led by Mikko Rantanen, who had a goal and two assists, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Johnston and Alexander Petrovic also scored, while Mikael Granlund and Sam Steel had two assists.
Jets vs Stars: Odds & Prediction
Winnipeg is a +124 underdog while Dallas is a -148 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Jets haven't been playing well in the playoffs, as Connor Hellebuyck has struggled at times. Winnipeg doesn't have enough skill to match up with Dallas. who's offense is clicking, especially Rantanen.
Dallas should be able to continue its offensive outburst at home as the Stars will be able to get the win at home and take a 3-0 series lead.
Prediction: Stars 4, Jets 2.
Jets vs Stars: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Dallas ML (-148)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal (-130)
