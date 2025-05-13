Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 13, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, May 13 in Game 4 of their first-round matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Ad

Dallas has a 2-1 series lead and is looking to take a stranglehold of the series.

Jets vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg went 3-1 against Dallas this season, but is 1-2 in the playoffs

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

Dallas went 28-10-3 at home

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Winnipeg is down 2-1 in the series, and this is pretty much a must-win game for the Jets. The Jets in Game 3 lost 5-2 but were led by Kyle Connor and Nino Neiderreiter, who both scored.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-5 with a 3.51 GAA and a .848 SV%.

Ad

Dallas, meanwhile, is up 2-1 in the series and will start Jake Oettinger, who's one of the best goalies in the NHL. Oettinger went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 SV%.

In Game 3, Dallas was led by Mikko Rantanen, who had a goal and two assists, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, Wyatt Johnston and Alexander Petrovic also scored, while Mikael Granlund and Sam Steel had two assists.

Ad

Jets vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a +124 underdog while Dallas is a -148 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets haven't been playing well in the playoffs, as Connor Hellebuyck has struggled at times. Winnipeg doesn't have enough skill to match up with Dallas. who's offense is clicking, especially Rantanen.

Dallas should be able to continue its offensive outburst at home as the Stars will be able to get the win at home and take a 3-0 series lead.

Ad

Prediction: Stars 4, Jets 2.

Jets vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-148)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Mikko Rantanen 3+ shots on goal (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama