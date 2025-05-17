Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 17, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Jets won Game 5 4-0 at home to force a Game 6 and are down 3-2 in the series.

Jets vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg went 3-1 against Dallas this season, but is 2-3 in the playoffs

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

Dallas went 28-10-3 at home

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game

Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road

Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Winnipeg won Game 5 at home by a score of 4-0 to force a Game 6. In Game 5, the Jets were led by Nikolaj Ehlers, who had 2 goals, Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal, and Mark Scheifele had the other goal.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-6 with a 3.18 GAA and a .863 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, returns home with a chance to close out the series. The Stars lost Game 5 and were shut out, and will need the offense to be much better in Game 6.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Jets vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a +130 underdog while Dallas is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets played well in Game 5, but Dallas has been stellar at home in these playoffs. Oettinger should have a better performance here, as well as Dallas' offense.

Look for the Stars to get out to an early lead as Dallas plays well with the lead and gets a big win at home to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Prediction: Stars 4, Jets 2.

Jets vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-155)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

