  • Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 17, 2025

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 17, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 17, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Jets won Game 5 4-0 at home to force a Game 6 and are down 3-2 in the series.

Jets vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Winnipeg went 3-1 against Dallas this season, but is 2-3 in the playoffs
  • The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
  • Dallas went 28-10-3 at home
  • Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
  • The Stars allowed 2.7 goals per game
  • Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road
  • Dallas averaged 3.35 goals per game
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Winnipeg won Game 5 at home by a score of 4-0 to force a Game 6. In Game 5, the Jets were led by Nikolaj Ehlers, who had 2 goals, Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal, and Mark Scheifele had the other goal.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Stars, he's 14-10-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-6 with a 3.18 GAA and a .863 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, returns home with a chance to close out the series. The Stars lost Game 5 and were shut out, and will need the offense to be much better in Game 6.

The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in the regular season. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Jets vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a +130 underdog while Dallas is a -155 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets played well in Game 5, but Dallas has been stellar at home in these playoffs. Oettinger should have a better performance here, as well as Dallas' offense.

Look for the Stars to get out to an early lead as Dallas plays well with the lead and gets a big win at home to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Prediction: Stars 4, Jets 2.

Jets vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-155)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Edited by Cole Shelton
