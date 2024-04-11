Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

Dallas Stars (50-20-9), the No.1 team in the Western Conference, host the Winnipeg Jets (48-24-6) at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, BSSW and TSN3.

In its last home game on Tuesday, Dallas won 3-2 over the Buffalo Sabres, while Winnipeg won 4-3 on a road game over the Nashville Predators on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars score 3.67 goals per game, which is second overall, and concede at a rate of 2.87 goals per outing. Their power-play success rate is 24.6%.

Wyatt Johnston leads the offensive charge for Dallas with 32 goals and 33 assists. Roope Hintz has contributed 30 goals and 35 assists, while Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 39 assists. Jason Robertson provided 28 goals and 50 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 33-13-4 record in goal, with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Jets have a GF of 3.09 and a GAA of 2.47 on defense. Their power play efficiency stands at 18.5%. Sean Monahan leads the team with 24 goals and 32 assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 goals and 33 assists. Mark Scheifele has 24 goals and 45 assists, while Josh Morrissey contributed 55 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 35-19-4 record in goal, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Injury Report

The Stars are experiencing difficulties due to player injuries. Jani Hakanpaa is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, while Evgenii Dadonov is also out due to a lower-body injury. For the Jets, Tyler Toffoli is questionable due to illness.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have faced off 55 times in the regular season and playoffs. The Stars have an overall record of 32-18-0-5 against the Jets.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 53.8% win rate and the Jets have a 47.8% win rate. The Stars boast an 81.5% success rate on penalty kills, while the Jets are 76.9%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Odds and Prediction

Dallas has won 46 of 69 games as betting favorites this season and triumphed in 28 of its 37 games with odds less than -149, giving the team a 59.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been listed as the underdogs in 23 games and have upset their opponents nine times. With +124 odds or longer, Dallas holds a record of 3-1, which means it has a 44.6% chance to win here.

Prediction: Stars 5–3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Wyatt Johnson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jason Robertson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: No.

