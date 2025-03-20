Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to face off with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Winnipeg (47-18-4) lost 6-2 to Vancouver while Edmonton (40-24-4) won 7-1 over Utah.

Jets vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg is 24-25-1-3 all-time against Edmonton

The Jets are allowing 2.33 goals per game

Edmonton is 21-11-2 at home

Winnipeg is averaging 3.45 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.85 goals per game

The Jets are 22-13 on the road

Edmonton is averaging 3.25 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Winnipeg is coming off a blowout loss to Vancouver which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Jets are led by Kyle Connor's 85 points, Mark Schiefele's 75 points, Gabe Vilardi's 61 points and Nikolaj Ehlers' 58 points.

They will start Connor Hellebuyck who is 39-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA and a .924 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he is 14-13-3 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Edmonton is on a three-game winning streak. The Oilers are set to start Stuart Skinner who is 23-17-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he is 4-1-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Edmonton is led by Leon Draisaitl who has 101 points, Connor McDavid with 89 points, Evan Bouchard with 54 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 45 points.

Jets vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -105 underdog while Edmonton is a -115 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Jets are competing for the top record in the NHL and for first in their division. On the other hand, the Oilers are firmly in a playoff spot and have been playing well at home this season.

Skinner has been much better lately and should be able to limit Winnipeg's offense at home to lead his team to a win.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Jets 2.

Jets vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-115)

Ad

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama