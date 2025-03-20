Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 20, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Jets (47-18-4) were on the verge of hitting their 100 point mark with a win over the Canucks but failed to do so away from home. The Oilers (40-24-4), on the other hand, come into this game off the back of three consecutive wins as their most recent outing was a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SNW, TSN3

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Winnipeg Jets game preview

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Jets went into the game against the Canucks off the back of three consecutive wins but were held off abruptly. Their 6-2 defeat was surprising, although they still sit comfortably at the top of the Central Division.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Neal Pionk is currently the only player sidelined for the Jets as he continues his recovery from a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn

The Oilers blew the Utah Hockey Club out of the park with their 7-1 win at home against the side. The Oilers climb back up to the second place in the Pacific Division, sitting just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing long-term injuries.

Jets and Oilers key players

Kyle Connor continues to lead the line for the Jets in terms of points. The forward has scored 36 goals and provided 49 points since the start of the season.

Leon Draisaitl goes from strength to strength for the Oilers, with the forward currently sitting on 101 points. Connor McDavid continues to chase him as he sits on 89 points and edges closer to the 100 point mark himself.

