Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 28, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Winnipeg (34-14-3) is coming off a 5-2 win over Calgary on Sunday, while Montreal (24-20-5) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to New Jersey.

Jets vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg is 32-40-2-7 all-time against Montreal

The Jets are averaging 3.53 goals per game

The Canadiens are 13-8-4 at home

Winnipeg is allowing 2.43 goals per game

Montreal is averaging 3.02 goals per game

The Jets are 14-9 on the road

The Habs are allowing 3.3 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

The Winnipeg Jets are on a three-game winning streak and now kick off a road trip. The Jets are led by Kyle Connor, who has 63 points, Mark Schiefele with 56 points, Gabe Vilardi with 47 points, and Nikolaj Ehlers, who has 44 points.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who's 30-7-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Montreal, Hellebuyck is 12-6-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back losses. The Habs are expected to start Sam Montembeault, who's 17-17-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 1-3-1 with a 3.56 GAA and a .883 SV%.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 50 points, Cole Caufield with 46 points, Lane Hutson with 39 points, Juraj Slafkovsky with 28 points, and Jake Evans, who has 25 points.

Jets vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -162 favorite while Montreal is a +136 underdog with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL but have to go across the country to play Montreal. The Habs are struggling as of late and are competing for a playoff spot, but this is a good spot for Winnipeg to get the win.

The Jets will be backed by Hellebuyck, who is one of the top goalies in the NHL as Winnipeg will get a big win here.

Prediction: Jets 4, Montreal 2.

Jets vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-162)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Kyle Connor 3+ shots on goal (-145)

