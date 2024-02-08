Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets go on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers preview

The Winnipeg Jets are 30-13-5 and are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Winnipeg is currently on a four-game losing streak, which has seen them be shut out twice in four games.

The Jets have been led by Mark Schiefele, who has 41 points, while Nikolaj Ehlers has 35 points, Josh Morrissey has 34 points, Cole Perfetti has 30 points, Kyle Connor has 29 and Vladislav Namestnikov has 25 points.

The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, are 26-19-6 and holding onto the third spot in the Metro division. Philadelphia is coming off a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in their first game since the All-Star break. The victory also snapped their five-game losing streak.

The Flyers have been led by Travis Konecny who has 43 points, while Joel Farabee has 41 points, Sean Couturier has 31 points, Owen Tippett has 30 points, and Cam Atkinson has 28.

Jets vs. Flyers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Winnipeg is 22-39-3-6 all-time against Philadelphia.

The Jets are averaging 3.08 goals per game which ranks 16th in the league.

Philadelphia is 11-12-2 with a -15 goal differential at home.

Winnipeg is allowing 2.31 goals per game which is the best in the NHL.

The Flyers average 2.84 goals per game which ranks 25th.

The Jets are 14-6-3 with a +14 goal differential on the road.

Philadelphia allows 2.88 goals per game which ranks 88th.

Jets vs. Flyers: Odds & Prediction

The Winnipeg Jets are -142 favorites while the Philadelphia Flyers are +120 underdogs, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets have struggled as of late, but this is a good spot for them to rebound on the road and return to the win column. Philadelphia has struggled at home this season, while the Flyers struggle to score and are going up against one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck should limit the Flyers' offense as Winnipeg edges out a low-scoring win.

Prediction: Jets 3, Flyers 1

Jets vs. Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Jets to win -142.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -110.

Tip 3: Cam Atkinson over 2.5 shots on goal -120.

Tip 4: Gabriel Vilardi over 0.5 points +105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Jets Flyers 0 votes