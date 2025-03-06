Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Winnipeg (42-16-4) is coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Philadelphia (27-27-8) is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Jets vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg is 22-40-3-7 all-time against Philadelphia

The Jets are averaging 3.46 goals per game

The Flyers are 15-14-1 at home

Winnipeg is allowing 2.34 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.88 goals per game

The Jets are 19-11 on the road

The Flyers are allowing 3.3 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Winnipeg is on a three-game losing streak and their lead atop the Central Division is narrowing. The Jets are led by Kyle Connor who has 76 points, Mark Scheifele has 68 points, Gabe Vilardi has 55 points, and Nikolaj Ehlers has 52 points.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who's 36-8-3 with a 2.01 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, Hellebuyck is 3-6-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in its last four, including a 2-1 shootout win over the Jets two games ago. The Flyers are expected to start Samuel Ersson who's 18-10-4 with a 2.91 GAA and a .890 SV%. In his career against the Jets, he's 2-0 with a 0.50 GAA and a .984 SV%.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny who has 63 points, Matvei Michkov has 45 points, Owen Tippett has 35 points, Sean Couturier has 30 points, and Bobby Brink has 29 points.

Jets vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -155 favorite while Philadelphia is a +130 underdog with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets have been struggling but this is a good spot for Winnipeg to get back into the win column. Connor Hellebuyck should limit the Flyers' offense while Philadelphia has struggled defensively and keeping pucks out of their net.

Look for this potent Jets offense to have success and get a big win to snap its losing skid here.

Prediction: Jets 4, Flyers 1.

Jets vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-155)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Kyle Connor 3+ shots on goal (-150)

