Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN-PIT and TSN 3.

Pittsburgh secured a 3-2 win in its last home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 27, while Winnipeg suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Jets boast an impressive 30-12-5 overall record, including a strong 14-5-3 performance in road games.

They are averaging 3.15 goals per game, allowing only 2.30 goals against. Sean Monahan has contributed 13 goals and 22 assists, while Mark Scheifele has 14 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 23-9-3 record, maintaining a 2.20 GAA and an impressive .924 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have been averaging 2.96 goals and conceding 2.70 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 13.1%, while they have an 81.2% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 27 goals and 23 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 27 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 24 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 13-14-4 record this year, boasting a 2.53 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 69 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Jets have an overall record of 17-49-3 (24.6%) against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Jets have a 46.7% win rate, while the Penguins have a 55.4%.

On penalty kills, the Jets boast a 77.4% success rate, while the Penguins have 81.2%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

This season, Pittsburgh has maintained a 12-16 record as the odds favorite, securing victory in 12 out of 28 games with odds shorter than -110, which suggests a 52.4% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have embraced the underdog role on 16 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponent in six of those outings, marking a success rate of 37.5%. When playing as underdogs by -110 or longer in 16 matchups this season, Winnipeg has a 6-10 record and also carries a 52.4% chance of winning tonight.

Prediction: Penguins 4 - 3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Sean Monahan to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Winnipeg Jets Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes