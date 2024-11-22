Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 22, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Winnipeg (16-3-0) is coming off a 6-3 win over Florida on Tuesday. Pittsburgh (7-10-4) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Jets vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

Pittsburgh is 53-16-0-3 all-time against Winnipeg

The Jets are allowing 2.42 goals per game

The Penguins are 4-4-2 at home with a -15 goal differential

Winnipeg is averaging 4.2 goals per game

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.66 goals per game

The Jets are 7-2 on the road with a +21 goal differential

The Penguins are allowing 3.85 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Winnipeg is coming off a big home win over Florida and now kicks off its road trip. The Jets have one of the league's finest offenses, headed by Kyle Connor (24 points), Mark Scheifele (24 points), Nikolaj Ehlers (22) and Josh Morrissey (19 points).

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who's 13-2 with a 2.20 GAA and a .923 SV%. In his career against the Penguins, Hellebuyck is 4-6-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .928 SV%.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 1-2-2 in their last five games. They are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic who's 3-3-3 with a 3.17 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 0-2 with a 3.58 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 20 points, followed by Evgeni Malkin (19 points), Rickard Rakell (12 points), and Erik Karlsson (11).

Jets vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -162 favorite on the road while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog, the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL and this is a good spot for Winnipeg to pick up a big road win. Pittsburgh's issue has been its goaltending as the Penguins now play one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Pittsburgh will also struggle to score on Hellebuyck as the Jets will get a big win here on the road.

Prediction: Jets 4, Penguins 1.

Jets vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Jets ML (-162)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Kyle Connor 4+ shots on goal (+110)

