Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 22, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 07:00 PM EST.

The Jets (16-3-0) come into this game off the back of a win against the Florida Panthers while the Penguins (7-10-4) have only one win in their last five outings as they aim to improve their poor run of form.

Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins game info

Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Friday, Nov. 22 Time: 07:00 p.m. EST

07:00 p.m. EST Venue : PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh TV Broadcast : NHLN, TVAS, TSN3, SN-PIT

: NHLN, TVAS, TSN3, SN-PIT Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Winnipeg Jets game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn

Sitting at the top of the Central Division, the Jets may have slagged off a little bit having lost two of their last three games but managed to bounce back in style against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Jets will look to continue their winning run and maintain a healthy lead over second-placed Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley are sidelined for the Jets.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

The Penguins sit last in the Metropolitan Division. Their overtime defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning must have been hard to swallow as they face the uphill task of facing the Jets now, who look to be getting back on their stride.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Kris Letang, Kevin Hayes, Blake Lizotte and Cody Glass are sidelined for the Penguins.

Jets and Penguins key players

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor lead the Jets with 12 goals and 12 assists each.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been influential for the Penguins since the start of the season. Crosby has scored 20 points while Malkin has scored 19 points.

