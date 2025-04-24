Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 on Thursday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg won both games at home and is up 2-0 in the series over the Blues.

Jets vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg went 3-1 against St. Louis and is 2-0 in the playoffs

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

St. Louis is 24-14-3 at home

The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game

Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Winnipeg is up 2-0 in the series as the Jets played well at home. The Jets won Game 2 by a score of 2-1 as Winnipeg was led by Mark Schiefele who had a goal and an assist, while Kyle Connor had the other goal.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who will win the Vezina as the best goalie in the regular season. This season, he went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%. In the playoffs, Hellebuyck is 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .897 SV%.

St. Louis, meanwhile, has played well, but the offense struggled in Game 2. Jimmy Snuggerud scored the only goal for the Blues as St. Louis now returns home.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington, who went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .872 SV%.

Jets vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -120 favorite while St. Louis is a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets can take a 3-0 stranglehold of the series, but the Blues will come out strong as this is likely do-or-die for their season. Binnington has played well, but he will need to take it to another level if the Blues are going to get the win.

Look for the Blues to start strong and get out to an early lead, and St. Louis gets a much-needed win here.

Prediction: Blues 3, Jets 2.

Jets vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis ML (+100)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-162)

Tip 3: Josh Morissey 2+ shots on goal (-165)

Cole Shelton



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

