Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 on Thursday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Winnipeg won both games at home and is up 2-0 in the series over the Blues.
Jets vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats
- Winnipeg went 3-1 against St. Louis and is 2-0 in the playoffs
- Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
- The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game
- The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
- St. Louis is 24-14-3 at home
- The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game
- Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road
Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Preview
Winnipeg is up 2-0 in the series as the Jets played well at home. The Jets won Game 2 by a score of 2-1 as Winnipeg was led by Mark Schiefele who had a goal and an assist, while Kyle Connor had the other goal.
The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who will win the Vezina as the best goalie in the regular season. This season, he went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%. In the playoffs, Hellebuyck is 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .897 SV%.
St. Louis, meanwhile, has played well, but the offense struggled in Game 2. Jimmy Snuggerud scored the only goal for the Blues as St. Louis now returns home.
The Blues will start Jordan Binnington, who went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .872 SV%.
Jets vs Blues: Odds & Prediction
Winnipeg is a -120 favorite while St. Louis is a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Jets can take a 3-0 stranglehold of the series, but the Blues will come out strong as this is likely do-or-die for their season. Binnington has played well, but he will need to take it to another level if the Blues are going to get the win.
Look for the Blues to start strong and get out to an early lead, and St. Louis gets a much-needed win here.
Prediction: Blues 3, Jets 2.
Jets vs Blues: Betting Tips
Tip 1: St. Louis ML (+100)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-162)
Tip 3: Josh Morissey 2+ shots on goal (-165)
