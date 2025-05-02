Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 02, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Friday, May 2, for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Winnipeg is up 3-2 in their series.
Jets vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats
- Winnipeg went 3-1 against St. Louis and is 3-2 in the playoffs
- Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
- The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game
- The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
- St. Louis is 24-14-3 at home
- The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game
- Winnipeg went 26-15 on the road
Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Preview
Winnipeg won Game 5 at home and now needs just one win to advance to the second round. In Game 5, the Jets were led by Kyle Connor who had a goal and 2 assists, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter both had a goal and an assist, while Dylen DeMelo and Adam Lowry also scored.
The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, who went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV% in the regular season. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%. However, in the playoffs this season, Hellebucyk has struggled as he's 3-2 with a 3.96 GAA and a .822 SV%.
St. Louis, meanwhile, needs to win two straight games to get to the second round. The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .893 SV%.
In Game 5, the Blues were led by Nathan Walker, who scored twice, while Jimmy Snuggerud had the other goal.
Jets vs Blues: Odds & Prediction
Winnipeg is a -102 underdog while St. Louis is a -118 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Jets have struggled on the road as Winnipeg was blown out in both games in St. Louis, which saw Connor Hellebuyck get pulled in both games.
However, Hellebucyk is still the best goalie in the world and should be much better here. Expect him to limit the Blues' offense while the Jets get out to an early lead and Winnipeg adds an empty-netter to get the win and the series win.
Prediction: Winnipeg 4, Blues 2.
Blues vs Jets: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-102)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (+120)
Tip 3: Pavel Buchnevich 2+ shots on goal (-160)
