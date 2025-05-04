Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Game 7 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 04, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets return home to host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday night at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg (56-22-4) fell 5-2 in Game 6, squandering an opportunity to eliminate St. Louis (44-30-8) on Friday night at the Enterprise Center.

Ad

Jets vs. Blues: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Jets have a 5-7 playoff record against the Blues.

The Jets are 3-3 at home against the Blues.

St. Louis won their only previous playoff series against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg averages 2.75 goals per game against St. Louis.

The Blues average 3.33 goals per game against the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues: Preview

Game 7. The hockey world will have its eyes on Sunday night's do-or-die matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. Home ice has certainly been an advantage thus far, as the home team has won all six games to begin the series.

Ad

Trending

St. Louis saved its season with a 5-2 thrashing of Winnipeg in Game 6 at home on Friday night. The winner of Game 7 will secure a spot in the second round to take on the Dallas Stars.

The only injury concern for the Jets is a big one. Star center Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) is considered to be a game-time decision for Sunday night. He left Game 5 early and subsequently missed Game 6 with the injury. His status looms large.

Ad

For the Blues, breakout forward Dylan Holloway (lower body) remains out along with defenseman Torey Krug (ankle), who's on LTIR. Defenseman Tyler Tucker (lower body) is also day-to-day after suffering an injury late in Game 4. He should be viewed as questionable at best for Game 7.

NHL: Blues celebrate Game 6 win - Source: Imagn

Jets vs. Blues: Odds and Predictions

The Jets are home favorites to beat the Blues in Game 7 on Sunday night. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Ad

Winnipeg is -155 to win on the moneyline.

St. Louis is +130 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Winnipeg -1.5, which is +175.

The over/under is 5 goals.

The over-goals is -130, while the under-goals is +110.

Prediction:

Not many would have predicted this one. The Presidents Trophy-winning Jets have found themselves in an absolute battle with the red-hot Blues in the first round. As mentioned, the home team has won every single game in this series, and in a Game 7, that should make a world of difference. Winnipeg can feed off its crowd, where Connor Hellebuyck is much more successful. It will be a low-scoring affair, but the Jets will pull through and eliminate the Blues in seven games.

Score Prediction: Jets 4 - Blues 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama