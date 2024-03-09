Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 9, 2024

Get ready for an intense battle at the Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET as the No. 1 Vancouver Canucks (41-17-7) face off against the No. 3 Winnipeg Jets (40-17-5) in the Western Conference. Don't miss the excitement, airing live on ESPN+, TVAS2, SN, CBC and CITY.

Vancouver secured a 3-1 road victory against the Golden Knights in their last outing on Thursday, while Winnipeg also prevailed away from home, winning 3-0 against the Kraken, in their last outing on Friday.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 3.11 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's second stingiest team, conceding only 2.37 goals per outing.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 21 goals and 24 assists; Nikolas Ehlers has 19 goals and 25 assists, while Mark Scheifele has contributed 19 goals and 37 assists. Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 29-13-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.29 GAA and an impressive .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Canucks average 3.52 GFA with a 2.71 GAA. Their power-play success rate is 22.7%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 35 goals and 29 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 13 goals and impressive 61 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 138 goals and 26 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 30 goals and 47 assists. Thatcher Demko boasts a 33-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 48 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Jets are 17-1-2 against the Canucks

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.2% win rate, while the Jets have a 47.0%

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast an 79.0% success rate, while the Jets are at 77.1%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has displayed its dominance, as the odds favored team securing victory in 26 of 40 games. With odds shorter than -143 in 26 games, the Canucks have been a solid 18-8, indicating a 58.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have embraced the underdog role 20 times this season, securing upsets on eight instances. When listed at +121 or longer on the odds, Winnipeg has gone 3-1, indicating a 45.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Jets 3-2 Canucks

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Sheifele to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: Yes

