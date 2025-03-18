  • home icon
  Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 18, 2025 15:22 GMT
NHL: Utah at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 18, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to face off with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Sunday as Winnipeg (47-17-4) won 3-2 in overtime over Seattle while Vancouver (31-25-11) lost 3-1 to Utah.

Jets vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Winnipeg is 30-17-1-3 all-time against Vancouver
  • The Jets are 22-12 on the road
  • The Canucks are allowing 3.01 goals per game
  • Winnipeg is averaging 3.47 goals per game
  • Vancouver is 14-13-7 at home
  • The Jets are allowing 2.28 goals per game
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.73 goals per game
Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Winnipeg is on a three-game winning streak and first in the West. The Jets are led by Kyle Connor's 85 points, Mark Scheifele's 75 points, Gabe Vilardi's 61 points and Nikolaj Ehlers' 57 points.

They will start Connor Hellebuyck who is 39-9-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 SV%. He is 15-5 with a 1.86 GAA and a .937 SV% in his career against the Caucks.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot and saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday. The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen who is 23-13-7 with a 2.54 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he is 0-1 with a 6.00 GAA and a .818 SV%.

They are led by Quinn Hughes who has 63 points, Elias Pettersson with 42 points, Conor Garland with 41 points and Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk with 38 points each.

Jets vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a -162 favorite while Vancouver is a +136 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL and have been dominant this season, and Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen lost his first start against Winnipeg.

Expect Hellebuyck to limit Vancouver's offense, with the Jets cruising to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Jets 4, Canucks 1.

Jets vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-162)

Tip 2: Jets -1.5 (+154)

Tip 3: Under 5.5 goals (-122)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
