Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 18, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.
The Jets (47-17-4) have won five of their last six games as the side continue to lead the Central Division and edge closer to the 100 points mark while the Canucks (31-25-11) come into this game off the back of a defeat at home against the newcomers in Utah Hockey Club.
Winnipeg Jets vs Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Tuesday, March 18
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: SNP, TSN3
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Winnipeg Jets game preview
The Jets have been on top form over the last few weeks. They are on a three-game winning run as they hope to extend and their lead at the top of the table.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Neal Pionk is currently the only player currently sidelined for the Jets with his long-term injury as the forward continues to recover from his lower-body injury.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks were at the helm of a three game winning streak but have fallen short against the Utah Hockey Club at home, losing the game 3-1. The Canucks now sit fourth in the Pacific Division as they hope to get back to winning ways in hopes of ensuring a slot for post season.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Filip Chytil, Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are all still sidelined for the Canucks with their ongoing long-term injuries.
Jets and Canucks key players
Kyle Connor has been a level above most of his roster. The forward has scored 85 points since the start of the season, with 36 goals and 49 assists.
Quinn Hughes continues to lead the line for the Canucks, with the defenseman scoring 16 goals and provided 47 assists since the start of the campaign.
