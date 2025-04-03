Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 3, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to face off with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses on Tuesday as Winnipeg (51-20-4) was dealt a 4-1 defeat by the LA Kings while Vegas (45-21-8) lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers.

Jets vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Winnipeg is 8-8-3 all-time against Vegas

The Jets are averaging 3.41 goals per game

Vegas is 18-13-5 at home

Winnipeg is allowing 2.34 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.39 goals per game

The Jets are 23-14 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.63 goals per game

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Winnipeg saw its three-game winning streak snapped but still has the best record in the NHL. The team is led by Kyle Connor's 90 points, Mark Schiefele's 81 points, Nikolaj Ehlers's 63 points and Josh Morrissey's 56 points.

The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who is 43-11-3 with a 2.02 GAA and a .924 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he is 6-4-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas' six-game winning streak was ended by the Oilers. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 93 points, Mark Stone with 66 points, Tomas Hertl with 59 points and Shea Theodore with 51 points.

They will start Adin Hill who is 29-12-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he is 6-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Jets vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Winnipeg is a +105 underdog while Vegas is a -125 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Vegas is expected to come out strong on Thursday. Both teams play well defensively and in the net and this matchup should be low-scoring.

Look for the Golden Knights to get a win at home.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Jets 2.

Jets vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-125)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-118)

