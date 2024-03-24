Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 24, 2024

The Washington Capitals (34-26-9) host the Winnipeg Jets (44-21-5) at the Capital One Arena on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, NHLN, MNMT and TSN3.

Washington won 7-6 in a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes in its last home game on Friday, while Winnipeg faced a 6-3 overtime road loss to the New York Islanders.

Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.71 per game and allowing 3.14 per game. Their power-play success rate is 21.1%.

Alexander Ovechkin is leading their offensive charge with 24 goals and 32 assists. Dylan Strome has contributed 23 goals and 34 assists, while John Carlson has 36 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 19-12-5 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and maintains a save percentage of .909.

Meanwhile, the Jets are averaging 3.11 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.41 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 19.0%.

Sean Monahan leads the team with 21 goals and 29 assists. Nikolas Ehlers has 21 goals and 30 assists, while Mark Scheifele has contributed 19 goals and 40 assists, while Josh Morrissey has added an impressive 50 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 32-16-3 record in goal, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 98 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Jets are 38-51-5-4 against the Capitals.

In faceoffs, the Jets have a 47.7% win rate, while the Capitals have a 52.7% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Jets boast a 78.0% success rate, while Capitals are at 83.4%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

This season, the Winnipeg have won 35 of 48 games as the odds favorite and 28 of 37 games with odds shorter than -133, giving them a 57.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile. the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs 52 times this season and have upset their opponents 21 times. They have won 20 of 46 games with odds at +111 or longer, giving them a 47.4% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Capitals 4-3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Capitals to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkinto score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

