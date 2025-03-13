Wolf's 28-save outing wasted, blown lead, and more: 3 reasons why Calgary Flames lost to Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in SO

The Calgary Flames failed to distance themselves from the Vancouver Canucks in the race for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The Flames dropped a 4-3 decision in the shootout, allowing the Canucks to pull even for the final playoff berth in the West.

Conor Garland scored in the fourth round of the shootout on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome to lift the Canucks past the Flames.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for the Calgary Flames, with Nazem Kadri adding the other tally. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson, Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk (PPG) scored for the Vancouver Canucks.

So, let’s take a look at the three key reasons why the Calgary Flames lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the shootout.

#3 Mikael Backlund left with upper-body injury

The Calgary Flames lost captain Mikael Backlund early in Wednesday night’s tilt against the Vancouver Canucks. Backlund left the game after 2:50 of ice time with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The 35-year-old Flames captain hit Canucks blue liner Victor Mancini after chasing the puck along the boards. Backlund appeared to be in pain, eventually leaving the game. He did not return to the bench for the rest of the night.

Backlund’s absence left the Flames playing with 11 forwards the rest of the night, leaving the team shorthanded, particularly down the stretch with centers Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost forced to pick up the slack.

#2 Blown lead

The Calgary Flames entered the third period with a 3-2 lead after roaring back to turn a 2-1 deficit around. Huberdeau’s two goals roughly two minutes apart, one shorthanded and the other on the power play put the flames in the driver’s seat heading into the final frame.

However, the Canucks bombarded the Flames in the third period, outshooting them 17-4. Netminder Dustin Wolf kept the Flames in the game despite surrendering the equalizer to Elias Pettersson at the 13-minute mark of the third.

In the end, the Flames could not hold the lead and allowed the Canucks to gain two crucial points to move even with them for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

#1 Dustin Wolf’s outing wasted

Dustin Wolf was the main reason why the Flames had a chance to win the game on Wednesday night. Wolf was fantastic in the third period and brilliant in overtime. However, Conor Garland beat Wolf for the winner in the shootout.

Nevertheless, Wolf kept the Flames in the game all night long. If it hadn’t been for Wolf’s outstanding performance, the Flames wouldn’t have been able to salvage the loser point against Vancouver.

The Flames will face a tough test on Friday night as they host the revamped Colorado Avalanche at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

