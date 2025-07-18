Yegor Chinakhov landing spots: 5 ideal destinations for Blue Jackets star seeking trade

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 18, 2025 12:52 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Yegor Chinakhov landing spots: 5 ideal destinations for Blue Jackets star seeking trade - Source: Imagn

Yegor Chinakhov was selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he hasn't lived up to expectations. Part of the reason is that he hasn't been given a major role with the Blue Jackets.

After being a healthy scratch down the stretch for the Blue Jackets, Chinakhov requested a trade, his agent revealed on social media.

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location," Babaev wrote.

After his public trade request, here are five landing spots for Chinkahov.

5 landing spots for Yegor Chinakhov

#1, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings could use another top-six forward, and they would be a good landing spot for Yegor Chinkahov.

Chinakhov could be a second-line winger for the Red Wings and add some youth to the lineup, with his ceiling being a very good offensive player.

#2, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't truly replaced Mitch Marner's offense, but instead, have added multiple players to try to replace his offense by committee.

Toronto has a disgruntled forward in Nick Robertson that they could trade in a package for Chinkahov, as a change of scenery for both men makes sense.

#3, Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are a rebuilding team, but they should be all over Yegor Chinakhov.

Chinakhov fits in nicely with the Blackhawks' youth as he could be a big part of the rebuild and future.

The Russian winger should be able to get a top-six forward with the Blackhawks and add some more offense to the lineup.

#4, St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues traded Zachary Bolduc to the Montreal Canadiens and could look to acquire another top-nine forward.

Chinakhov could be a second or third-line forward with the Blues and add some youth to the lineup. He would also have a much better chance of succeeding than he has with the Blue Jackets.

#5, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning could use another middle-six forward, and especially a young forward, which makes them a good landing spot for Yegor Chinkahov.

The Lightning need to get younger in the lineup and need more depth scoring, which Chinakhov would do perfectly.

