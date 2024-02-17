"You want to punch them in the face": Charles Barkley once compared Brad Marchand to NBA's Draymond Green with both players having pesky playstyles

NBA legend Charles Barkley once drew parallels between two prominent athletes from different sports, Brad Marchand and Draymond Green, highlighting their similar playing styles and the polarizing reactions they evoke.

In an interview with Sportsnet in Canada, Barkley likened Marchand, the Boston Bruins' left winger, to Green, a powerhouse in the NBA.

"He’s a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy. Draymond is a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy," Barkley remarked.

"So, I look at Draymond and Marchand as the same type of players. Just terrific players who would be really annoying to play against, and you really want to punch them in the face.”

Brad Marchand's bold, gutsy ice hockey moves have earned him the tag of an agitator. Despite his talent, his knack for stirring things up polarizes people. In the same vein, Green's unyielding energy and robust approach in basketball games have painted him as someone who shakes the game.

These athletes' actions have come under the spotlight. Marchand's odd practices, like licking rivals and landing dubious hits, have caused an uproar in the NHL. At the same time, Barkley confessed in 2018 to wanting to punch Green out of frustration.

Despite Barkley's candid remarks, Marchand took the comparison in stride, even expressing admiration for the NBA Hall of Famer.

"That little Marchand dude, man, he makes me want to punch him in the face sometimes," Barkley had said.

Brad Marchand responded humorously, noting that Barkley "knows my name" and suggesting that the feeling might be mutual.

The Bruins and the St. Louis Blues were head-to-head in the Stanley Cup Final. During this, Barkley, couldn't hide his excitement. He looked forward to catching up with Marchand once the series ended.

This speaks to the influence Marchand and Green exert in their sports. They've crossed lines and sparked feelings both within and beyond the sports grounds.

Brad Marchand's emotional journey: Reflections on 1,000 games with the Boston Bruins

An emotional Brad Marchand couldn't hold back tears as he reached a significant milestone, playing his 1,000th game with the Boston Bruins. Despite the bittersweet loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the crowd's ovation and heartfelt tributes left Marchand overwhelmed with gratitude.

Reflecting on the achievement, Marchand shared,

"It was something that I wanted to hit until I realized that I was going to achieve it... But the way I've always kind of worked is set a goal that seems unattainable at the time, then I work to achieve it."

Surrounded by his family, fans, and teammates, Marchand cherished the moment, acknowledging the fleeting nature of time in professional sports.