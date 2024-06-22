"You will lift it one day" - When Wayne Gretzky predicted Connor McDavid to bring Stanley Cup glory back to Edmonton

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have forced Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers superstar is now just one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup trophy with his team.

Back in 2020, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky had actually predicted that Connor McDavid would lift the Stanley Cup. In a GQ Sports interview with the two icons of the sport, Gretzky expressed his admiration for McDavid's game. He said that watching McDavid play brings back memories of his own time on the ice.

When Connor McDavid asked Gretzky what it feels like winning in Edmonton, the NHL great opened up on the experience of winning the Stanley Cup with the Oilers compared to larger cities. He said:

Trending

“That’s the one thing about playing in Edmonton,” Gretzky said. “A lot of cities are like that. Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, but in Edmonton it just seems like it’s hockey, and church, and the Oilers. That’s what goes on in Edmonton. That’s a good thing when you’re winning. And when you’re not winning, it’s really hard to leave your apartment.”

Wayne Gretzky also expressed his confidence in Connor McDavid and mentioned that he and the Edmonton Oilers will eventually win the Stanley Cup.

“So when you guys do win–and you will win the Stanley Cup–the feeling is just over the top. And you worked your whole life to do that because even at a young age, you probably said, ‘Oh, Connor McDavid scored overtime, game seven. I got the winning goal.’... But when you actually lift the Cup, it's pretty special. You will lift it one day, you’re too good,” Wayne Gretzky added. (starting at 4:00)

Connor McDavid fondly remembers draft night as ‘special’

In the same interview, Gretzky mentioned that the first time he met Connor McDavid was on the latter’s draft day. Speaking of his draft lottery night, McDavid recalled his experience and said that the legacy of players like Gretzky made it special for him.

“That was special,” Connor McDavid said. “I remember the draft lottery night showing up and a bunch of teams I could get picked by, and sure enough, Edmonton was the one, and obviously the history of Edmonton and 'cause of Wayne and ‘cause of lots of players that came before us, it was special.” (starting at 1:20)

They also spoke about the challenges both players faced throughout their careers. Gretzky discussed the pressures of living up to high expectations and the importance of staying grounded. McDavid spoke of the constant media scrutiny that players have to play under.

Connor McDavid now has the chance to put his name beside the likes of Wayne Gretzky if he manages to deliver the Stanley Cup to his team on Monday.