Zach Hyman vs Sam Reinhart: Which forward's 50-goal season has been more impressive so far?

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart both scored their 50th goals of the season this weekend.

Hyman notched his 50th strike of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, while Reinhart pocketed his in the 4-1 drubbing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Both Hyman and Reinhart are 50-goal scorers for the first time in their careers, but which has been more impressive?

Zach Hyman's 50 goals are more impressive because no one expected him to ever come close to this.

Hyman was drafted 123rd overall by Florida, but after his college career, he became a free agent and signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hyman was considered to be a third-line player at best.

However, Hyman has continued to prove doubters wrong, but even after scoring 50, he knows people continue to make excuses on why it isn't impressive.

“In university, I had two goals my first year,” Hyman said, via TSN. “I was drafted, and I was just a draft pick. I was no longer a prospect. Everybody kind of wrote me off.

“And then I started to score again, and then all of a sudden I was an NHL player, but I was an NHL player who had no hands and was a grinder playing next to [Auston Matthews] and [William Nylander] (with the Toronto Maple Leafs). That was kind of the narrative.

"And then I scored 10 goals, and then 15 and 20, and then, ‘Oh, he’s an OK player, he just plays with good players.’ And I still have that narrative, which is great. It’s awesome. I think it just shows that you just hit little milestones on the way, and you just block out outside noise, and you work really hard, and you have a positive attitude, and good things happen.”

Connor McDavid also praised Zach Hyman for scoring 50, as the Oilers captain knew Hyman was projected to barely be an NHL player.

Although Sam Reinhart is the focal point of the Florida Panthers offense, he was always supposed to be a premiere goal scorer in the NHL. His previous career high was 33 goals, so 50 is a big jump.

However, Reinhart has shown flashes of being a solid goal scorer, and many thought he would eventually reach this target. Zach Hyman, meanwhile, has been someone people have written off, so the fact that he scored 50 goals is incredible.

