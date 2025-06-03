“Didn’t want to overwhelm me”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how her parents nurtured her early years with care

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once talked about how her parents nurtured her early years without pushing her or overwhelming her with over-the-board intensive training. But instead, they gave her time and space to develop and grow her love for the sport.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone comes from an athletic family, with her parents and siblings all being athletes. The Olympic gold medalist and multiple record holder opened up about her parents and childhood during her appearance on the Jesus Calling Podcast released in February 2024. McLaughlin-Levrone said:

"I think my parents, I credit them so much for how they handled my young years. They didn’t want to overwhelm me with rigorous training at a young age. They really wanted me to grow and develop number one, my body, and number two my love for the sport naturally. Not because they wanted to force me into anything, not because I had some coach that wanted me to go win Nationals. It was very much so, “If you love this, if you want to do this, great.”

Ad

Trending

Talking about the first race she ran, McLaughlin-Levrone said on the podcast:

"I ran my first race and I was so terrified to do it, but once I actually started and the gun went off, I just felt so free. And there was so much fun between the start and finish line that by the time I finished, I was number one, glad it was over with, but I hadn’t even realized that I’d won the race."

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently concluded her Philadelphia slam at the Grand Slam Track. In her attempt to experiment with shorter track McLaughlin-Levrone slipped to fifth place in the 100m flat and hurdles.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been a dominant force at the Grand Slam Track events

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a dominant debut victory on the first leg of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. The athlete posted a time of 52.76 seconds in the 400m hurdles, winning the first prize at the Kingston event.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone continued her impressive run of form into the Miami Grand Slam Track event, bettering her time and clocking 52.07 seconds. She also clocked a time of 50.32 seconds in the 400m flat race in Jamaica, before improving it to 49.69 seconds in Miami, finishing first in both races.

While things didn't go to plan for her in the Philadelphia meet of Grand Slam Track, the athlete will look to perform her best at the final leg of the Grand Slam Track, scheduled for June 28-29 in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More